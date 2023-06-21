Jason Tartick Admits Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Has Shaped My Life in So Many Ways': 'We Help Each Other Grow as Individuals'

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe didn't meet on any of the Bachelor franchises, but after dating since 2019, they are one of the strongest couples in Bachelor Nation.

"Communication, respect, support, love and just having fun in life are a part of what makes our relationship strong. That's one of the super interesting things with Kaitlyn and I — in so many aspects, we are so polar opposite. My strengths and weaknesses are different from hers, so being able to help each other grow as individuals, professionals and grow as everything has been cool," the 34-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "She's shaped my life in so many ways, and I think vice versa. She'll come to me and be like, 'Am I doing this right?' Or I will say, 'I know nothing about this.' It's been fun. I think that's the basis of what a good relationship is."