Jason Tartick Admits Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Has Shaped My Life in So Many Ways': 'We Help Each Other Grow as Individuals'
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe didn't meet on any of the Bachelor franchises, but after dating since 2019, they are one of the strongest couples in Bachelor Nation.
"Communication, respect, support, love and just having fun in life are a part of what makes our relationship strong. That's one of the super interesting things with Kaitlyn and I — in so many aspects, we are so polar opposite. My strengths and weaknesses are different from hers, so being able to help each other grow as individuals, professionals and grow as everything has been cool," the 34-year-old, who teamed up with the most generous hotel loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, to launch a game-changing, new amenity available at select courses: The Cubicle Caddie, a souped up golf cart that acts as a mobile office on the green, exclusively tells OK!. "She's shaped my life in so many ways, and I think vice versa. She'll come to me and be like, 'Am I doing this right?' Or I will say, 'I know nothing about this.' It's been fun. I think that's the basis of what a good relationship is."
Since the duo, who are engaged and planning their wedding, are constantly on the move due to their busy schedules, the money guru and the reality star, 38, know they can't plan too many things in advance. "We're like, 'June 1, tell me everything you got. What can we do? How can we do it? Can we travel here together?'" he explains. "On a month to month basis, we're good at locking in where we're going and what we're doing and how we can connect. I would say our life is not consistent and there's always curveballs that happen."
For the former corporate banker, it's been inspiring to see his lady doing what she loves on a daily basis. "There's nothing that makes me happier than seeing my inner circle happy, and the way that Kaitlyn had the ability to pursue her dreams like Dancing With the Stars is so special. It's all so exciting and rewarding and the energy allows you to be better," he gushes. "The energy gives you motivation to keep fulfilling and pursuing your dreams, so it's pretty cool."
This summer, the pair are looking forward to spending time in Canada, where Bristowe is from, for the month of August — but they are also eyeing somewhere else. "We've been talking about Italy. We are both into wine, especially red wine," the New York native quips. "Kaitlyn has her company Spade & Sparrows Wine, so thinking about traveling through Italy is definitely on our radar."
The "Trading Secrets" podcast star also notes the two are very different when they're away. "I'm go, go, go, let's get out there, whereas Kaitlyn is a bit more chill. We find a happy medium. I also like to relax, which helps me charge my batteries. We're certainly opposites when we travel, but we aalways compromise and it works out," he shares.
"Kaitlyn and I love hiking, and we've gone skiing. Anywhere there's water, you can find us, and especially with our dogs, Ramen and Pinot, they absolutely love water," he adds.
Since Tartick and the Dancing With the Stars alum love to travel the world, it makes sense the former would partner with Wyndham Rewards to launch a game-changing, new amenity available at select courses: The Cubicle Caddie – a souped up golf cart that acts as a mobile office on the green.
"It looks like I am in an office space, but I am not! I'm at the Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel, but I am really on a golf cart!" he says. "I'm also outside. That is the cool thing with the world's most generous loyalty program, and what they are doing with the Cubicle Caddie is right up my alley. The idea that Kaitlyn and I could work while on the road is everything. With this Cubicle Caddie, there's high-speed WiFi, there's a place for me to put my laptop or my phone, there's noise canceling headphones."
Launching this summer, the free amenity comes with everything needed to take a call from the green, including a green screen complete with office backdrops and things to actually help you do your job, like Wi-Fi. All you have to do is scan the QR code or head to wyndhamrewards.com/caddie for more information and video backgrounds," he adds.