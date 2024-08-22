Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright 'Can't Be in the Same Room' While Filming Season 2 of ‘The Valley’
The Valley star Jax Taylor is planning to leave the mental health treatment center he’s been at for the last 30 days on August 22, but anyone hoping for a reconciliation with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright is going to be disappointed.
According to a new report, things are so bad the pair can't even be around each other anymore.
“At this time, the pair aren't capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another,” an insider confirmed to People regarding filming for the second season of The Valley.
Explaining Cartwright has “reached her limit,” they teased fans can expect a “lot of shocking details” to “come to the surface” in the second iteration of the show. The source shared this will make for one of the “most unpredictable, no-holds-barred seasons” of reality TV to date.
“There’s two sides to every story and Jax has his views that will be addressed once he’s back,” the insider continued. “His focus is to be amicable co-parents for the sake of their son.”
While Taylor’s focus remains on co-parenting, the source made it clear Cartwright is “not interested in having anything to do with him” going forward even though she “was supportive” of him getting help.
“It’s been a tough time for Jax,” the insider added, reminding fans Taylor has been “in treatment for the last 30 days.”
Rumors began flying Taylor was going to be fired from The Valley while away in his mental health treatment facility. They were further fueled when Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent started filming for the Bravo series. However, OK! exclusively confirmed that Taylor would return to the show when he was healthy and ready.
While it would have been nice to see Cartwright and Taylor work out their issues, it’s unsurprising they are at an impasse. During the first season of The Valley, fans watched as Cartwright expressed her interest in having another baby with Taylor. Taylor insisted they weren’t ready and kept bringing up Cartwright’s drinking as an issue. This led to many fights between the couple, some of which took place in front of their friends.
On February 29, Cartwright confirmed on their “When Reality Hits” podcast that she and Taylor had separated. Given all the issues they had been having, fans were not shocked at the news.
With all of these developments surrounding The Valley, viewers are certainly going to be in for a drama-filled season.