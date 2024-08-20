Jax Taylor Set to Leave Mental Health Treatment Facility After 'Emotional' 30 Days, Will Return to 'The Valley'
Jax Taylor may have entered a mental health treatment facility on July 29, but he’s preparing to re-emerge into the world in a big way — specifically, leaving the treatment facility, returning home to his son and rejoining filming for The Valley.
According to TMZ, Taylor will be leaving the treatment center he’s been staying at on August 22. Upon his departure, he will return to the home he used to share with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.
An insider explained his “top priority” is spending time with his son, Cruz, as he's still living apart from Cartwright.
The outlet also shared that Taylor will return to filming Season 2 of The Valley, but will do so “on his timeline” as this is “not a main priority” for him.
When he entered treatment on July 29, his rep shared a statement, explaining, “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.”
Adding it was Taylor’s decision to seek help, they concluded with sharing Taylor and his family asked “for privacy and respect” until the Bravo star was ready to address the matter further.
While Cartwright did not release any statements on Taylor’s mental health struggle, she did slam him on her own Instagram Story while he was away.
Cartwright re-posted a video of Taylor announcing he was on Cameo.
“I’d love to help you guys out,” Taylor said in the clip. “Also, you’re helping me out because I’ll be donating my money to cancer research. Esophageal cancer, because obviously that is near and dear to my heart, so hit me up. I’d love to shoot you a message.”
On top of the video, Cartwright exposed her ex, writing she “just realized Jax has this on his cameo and it’s disgusting because he hasn’t donated a dime. FYI @cameo.”
Taylor and Cartwright separated in February, candidly sharing the news with listeners of their “Reality Hits” podcast.
“I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright shared on the podcast on February 29, adding she was uncertain “what the future holds.”
The news of their split wasn’t shocking, as the pair had a ton of tension during the first season of The Valley.
Since production of The Valley’s second season is currently underway, it’s likely a lot of their more recent drama will play out on camera for the world to see. As Bravo says, we’ll have to wait and watch what happens.