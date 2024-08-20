Jax Taylor Set to Leave Mental Health Treatment Facility After 'Emotional' 30 Days, Will Return to 'The Valley'

According to TMZ, Taylor will be leaving the treatment center he’s been staying at on August 22. Upon his departure, he will return to the home he used to share with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

An insider explained his “top priority” is spending time with his son, Cruz, as he's still living apart from Cartwright.

The outlet also shared that Taylor will return to filming Season 2 of The Valley, but will do so “on his timeline” as this is “not a main priority” for him.