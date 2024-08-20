OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Jax Taylor
OK LogoREALITY TV

Jax Taylor Set to Leave Mental Health Treatment Facility After 'Emotional' 30 Days, Will Return to 'The Valley'

Photo of Jax Taylor.
Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor is planning to return to his son.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jax Taylor may have entered a mental health treatment facility on July 29, but he’s preparing to re-emerge into the world in a big way — specifically, leaving the treatment facility, returning home to his son and rejoining filming for The Valley.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor is currently living apart from Brittany Cartwright.

According to TMZ, Taylor will be leaving the treatment center he’s been staying at on August 22. Upon his departure, he will return to the home he used to share with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

An insider explained his “top priority” is spending time with his son, Cruz, as he's still living apart from Cartwright.

The outlet also shared that Taylor will return to filming Season 2 of The Valley, but will do so “on his timeline” as this is “not a main priority” for him.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation in February.

Article continues below advertisement

When he entered treatment on July 29, his rep shared a statement, explaining, “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.”

Adding it was Taylor’s decision to seek help, they concluded with sharing Taylor and his family asked “for privacy and respect” until the Bravo star was ready to address the matter further.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor made the decision to enter a mental health treatment facility.

MORE ON:
Jax Taylor
Article continues below advertisement

While Cartwright did not release any statements on Taylor’s mental health struggle, she did slam him on her own Instagram Story while he was away.

Cartwright re-posted a video of Taylor announcing he was on Cameo.

“I’d love to help you guys out,” Taylor said in the clip. “Also, you’re helping me out because I’ll be donating my money to cancer research. Esophageal cancer, because obviously that is near and dear to my heart, so hit me up. I’d love to shoot you a message.”

On top of the video, Cartwright exposed her ex, writing she “just realized Jax has this on his cameo and it’s disgusting because he hasn’t donated a dime. FYI @cameo.”

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share one son together.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Taylor and Cartwright separated in February, candidly sharing the news with listeners of their “Reality Hits” podcast.

“I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright shared on the podcast on February 29, adding she was uncertain “what the future holds.”

The news of their split wasn’t shocking, as the pair had a ton of tension during the first season of The Valley.

Since production of The Valley’s second season is currently underway, it’s likely a lot of their more recent drama will play out on camera for the world to see. As Bravo says, we’ll have to wait and watch what happens.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.