Jax Taylor Told Brittany Cartwright Having a Second Child Will Only 'Make Their Marriage Worse' Before Messy Split

In a confessional, Cartwright, 35, expressed how she feared Taylor, 44, was not into her body after giving birth to their 3-year-old son, Cruz, which may have led to their lack of intimacy. "I definitely don't think that Jax is cheating, but of course it's always, always in the back of my mind," the southern belle explained. "It's like, if he's not cheating, then why do we have so many intimacy issues?"

The Vanderpump Rules OG revealed his own fears about the state of his relationship with Cartwright. "Brittany's been my rock since day one. This is my wife. This is my partner, my best friend. This is my soul mate, I guess. She's been everything in my life for the last 10 years. It's all I know," Taylor said in his own confessional.