Jax Taylor Told Brittany Cartwright Having a Second Child Will Only 'Make Their Marriage Worse' Before Messy Split
The Valley viewers are seeing the cracks in Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's broken marriage.
During the Tuesday, April 30, episode of the Bravo series, the estranged couple ventured out on a romantic date night before their March separation. However, their plans to regain their spark went out the door while discussing the possibility of having a second child.
In a confessional, Cartwright, 35, expressed how she feared Taylor, 44, was not into her body after giving birth to their 3-year-old son, Cruz, which may have led to their lack of intimacy. "I definitely don't think that Jax is cheating, but of course it's always, always in the back of my mind," the southern belle explained. "It's like, if he's not cheating, then why do we have so many intimacy issues?"
The Vanderpump Rules OG revealed his own fears about the state of his relationship with Cartwright. "Brittany's been my rock since day one. This is my wife. This is my partner, my best friend. This is my soul mate, I guess. She's been everything in my life for the last 10 years. It's all I know," Taylor said in his own confessional.
"I want to do whatever I can to be that guy that she first met. I hope that she sees that I'm putting in the effort. I hope that this buys me a little time," the former SUR bartender added.
For her part, Cartwright, who married Taylor in 2019, touched upon how their relationship has evolved over time.
"I can tell that Jax does not appreciate me anymore. He doesn't lift me up, put me on a pedestal, make me feel good about myself," she said. "I just feel like we've been together so long that he doesn't care to make that effort anymore. That stopped a while ago, and if that doesn't change then I don't know what's going to happen with us."
In an effort to show how much he values the mother of his child, the House of Villains, alum booked a hotel suite with a private chef to cook dinner for them. But tensions between them went haywire when Taylor told Cartwright he was hesitant to have another kid.
"I feel like I don't even know him right now. He is just completely blindsiding me," she said in a confessional. "I am a great mom. I am a great wife. It almost feels like I've done something wrong, and I know I haven't. It f------ sucks."
Taylor admitted to his partner he was "overwhelmed" by the thought of having a second mouth to feed. "Do I keep working on a marriage or do I throw another kid into the mix when everything's already going to s---? It's not going to help our marriage. It's going to make it worse," he lamented in a confessional.
"You don't even do anything!" Cartwright told her estranged spouse. "I take care of everything."
The Jax's Studio City restaurateur called the comment a "slap in the face" before walking out of their dinner.
"I don't know where to go from here," the brunette beauty said of the failed conversation.