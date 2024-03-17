Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright 'Question Whether They’re Suited for Each Other' After Shocking Split
Not the fairytale marriage Brittany Cartwright imagined?
According to source, the reality TV star’s split from husband Jax Taylor may be suspicious amid the release of the couple’s new show The Valley.
“Jax and Brittany have their fair share of disagreements,” the insider admitted. “Sometimes they still question whether they’re suited for each other.”
However, the source expressed how they are not fully convinced by the pair’s separation, which was announced on February 29.
“They have a new reality TV series, called The Valley, coming out and need the buzz,” the source explained. “It could be that they’re just trying to drum up publicity for the show.”
Despite rumors their marital woes are just for show, Cartwright — who shares son Cruz, 2, with Taylor — denied this.
“Absolutely not,” Cartwright replied when asked if the split was a publicity stunt. “This is definitely for my mental health. I think that’s been one of the hardest parts right now is that people are speculating that I am doing something for the show coming out.”
The TV personality also revealed that she hopes to work on her relationship with Taylor, however, he has not been as willing.
“It’s Jax, so he’s not really trying that much right now,” she said of her hubby, who she tied the knot with in 2019.
When queried as to whether they have thought about couple’s counseling, Cartwright added, “I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that."
“Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better,” she confessed.
“We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now,” the 35-year-old continued.
Cartwright expressed how she loves Taylor but “just wants the best" for herself and her son.
"That’s like my main focus,” she added. "If he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know."
Taylor also addressed the separation when he was approached by paparazzi.
"This is not a divorce. We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation," the 44-year-old spilled.
"We have a child involved and we just want to do what’s best for our kid," he noted.
"We're together. We’re living in our home right now," he dished. "We're trying to figure it out. It’s all fresh. It’s not evil nastiness. It’s just two people that are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage and it can either go one way or the other."
