Jax Taylor's 7 Most Controversial Moments: Cheating Scandals, Arrests and More

Taylor admitted on House of Villains he has cheated on every girl he has dated.

At the beginning of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, the 45-year-old TV personality sparked rumors he cheated on Stassi Schroeder and got a woman pregnant during a vacation in Las Vegas. He confirmed the speculations at the end of the season.

Years later, Taylor appeared on Schroeder's podcast, "Straight Up With Stassi," during which he disclosed why he cheated on her.

“I’m a bad example, but it just came really easy,” he shared. “It was like instinct. That’s really sad and that’s really disturbing but it almost became like I knew I was going to do it … I didn’t think about it. I just did it. I didn’t even care.”

Taylor admitted he hasn't changed his ways since then.

"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," Taylor said in a solo interview. "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me."