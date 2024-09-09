Jax Taylor's 7 Most Controversial Moments: Cheating Scandals, Arrests and More
Jax Taylor's Use of Hormonal Protein Powders Led to a Health Scare
Jax Taylor made headlines after he had his b----- growths — caused by his constant use of hormonal protein powders — removed. His surgeon, Dr. John Layke, explained to People why the Vanderpump Rules star needed a male b----- reduction surgery.
"Who knows what's in some of those supplements, but it caused excess b----- tissue and hardened nodules under the nipple," said the doctor. "They can be very painful to the touch, and he was concerned with the way they looked in a tight T-shirt."
Dr. Layke continued, "The decision was made to bring him into the operating room and remove that little disc of tissue that's below the areola."
Jax Taylor Shared a Chilling 'Lack of Remorse' Comment
In an early episode of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor claimed he could not experience remorse as the things he was supposed to "feel wrong about" only made him feel excited.
After the backlash, he defended himself and said he was only joking.
Jax Taylor Has Been Involved in Several Cheating Scandals
Taylor admitted on House of Villains he has cheated on every girl he has dated.
At the beginning of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, the 45-year-old TV personality sparked rumors he cheated on Stassi Schroeder and got a woman pregnant during a vacation in Las Vegas. He confirmed the speculations at the end of the season.
Years later, Taylor appeared on Schroeder's podcast, "Straight Up With Stassi," during which he disclosed why he cheated on her.
“I’m a bad example, but it just came really easy,” he shared. “It was like instinct. That’s really sad and that’s really disturbing but it almost became like I knew I was going to do it … I didn’t think about it. I just did it. I didn’t even care.”
Taylor admitted he hasn't changed his ways since then.
"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," Taylor said in a solo interview. "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me."
Jax Taylor Has Been Arrested Several Times
During the Season 2 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Taylor revealed that he had been arrested several times in the past.
While he did not disclose the details of the alleged arrests, Star listed his run-ins with the law, citing how he got in trouble in 2001 for "retail fraud." In addition, the model was jailed in 2005 and 2008 due to DUI-related incidents.
Taylor also had money issues, including an $80,000 California state tax lien in 2019 and the $1.2 million tax debt after buying his and Brittany Cartwright's Los Angeles mansion.
Jax Taylor Was Cuffed for Stealing in Hawaii
The Savage Salvation star was also slapped with a second-degree theft charge for stealing a pair of sunglasses in Hawaii in July 2015. Local news outlets said he was sentenced to 364 days of probation and fined $350.
A Hawaii court also demanded that he pay $105 to the crime victim compensation fund and $1,150 in fees and fines.
"Obviously I feel absolutely horrible about it. I am human. I made a mistake. I apologized to everybody," he told The Daily Dish after the blunder. "It's cost me a lot of money and I just kind of went into the mentality where nobody can touch me. And I kind of needed to be knocked down a little bit. It was a humbling experience. So it was good. Some good came out of that, what happened in Hawaii."
Jax Taylor Reportedly Threw 'Horrible Insults' at Brittany Cartwright Before Their Split
On The Valley's Season 1 finale, Kristen Doute and Zack Whickham talked about the insults Taylor had hurled at Cartwright over the years.
"Does he say, 'I know I treat you like s---,'" Doute asked. "'I know I'm mean. I know I've called you fat and I've told you you're f------ lazy and that you're not going to have any friends if you guys break up?'"
Cartwright added, "That was one of the main things, him saying I have no friends here in L.A."
Jax Taylor Frequently Lies
In August, Cartwright called out Taylor for allegedly lying about his plans to donate to cancer research. She deleted the post a few minutes later.
Amid the controversies, Taylor shared a mental health update in a September 2 Instagram post after checking into an intensive inpatient treatment facility.
“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD. It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a newfound sense of peace,” he said.
Taylor added, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”