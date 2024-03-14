Jax Taylor Bashes Katie Maloney for Spreading Rumors He Cheated on Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Prior to Separation
Should Jax Taylor be branded a cheater forever?
The Vanderpump Rules star appeared a bit annoyed about rampant infidelity rumors surrounding his separation from estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.
Speaking to his former best friends Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Taylor shut down cheating allegations thrown his way by Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, who all claimed he was still "running around town."
While the speculation seemed to spread from multiple places, the dad-of-one — who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Cartwright — seemed to quickly point fingers directly at Maloney.
"Katie loves to f------ just start s---. That’s what she does," Taylor, 44, declared following the claims made by the hotshot trio during Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules. "She plays at home and she sees something on her phone on Reddit, and she will start the rumor mill."
"That’s what she does," he continued. "She’s spreading all kinds of s---."
Rumors Taylor cheated on Cartwright stem from a June 2023 appearance he made at a nightclub in Atlantic City, N.J., where he was accused of following a bottle-service girl from the event he attended on social media.
The former bartender was previously labeled a cheater throughout his infamous reality television career, which seemed to fuel theories he had done so again.
Suspicions only further intensified when a photo of Taylor and another woman smiling together at the event surfaced online.
During the after-show, the Michigan native addressed the seemingly scandalous snap, insisting: "I had a job in Atlantic City. The lady who hires me, she takes pictures with everybody. Any kind of celebrity that comes in takes photos with the person who runs it. That is normal."
As Taylor tried to get himself out of hot water, his estranged wife surprisingly jumped to his defense while also appearing on the late-night episode.
"We went and found all the photos [and] figured it out. It was a girl he was doing a job with, and it was the bar owner’s wife or whatever who was also there. And the husband was there too," she revealed.
While Cartwright stood by her estranged husband's side in this scenario, she didn't hold back to criticize him when asked by reporters about the state of her marriage earlier this month, as OK! previously reported.
"I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that," she admitted. "Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better."
Cartwright noted: "We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now."