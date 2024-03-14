Jax Taylor Bashes Katie Maloney for Spreading Rumors He Cheated on Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Prior to Separation

While Cartwright stood by her estranged husband's side in this scenario, she didn't hold back to criticize him when asked by reporters about the state of her marriage earlier this month, as OK! previously reported.

"I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that," she admitted. "Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better."

Cartwright noted: "We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now."