Brittany Cartwright Reveals 'Horrible' Insults Jax Taylor Hurled at Her During Tense Fight That Ended Their Marriage
The Season 1 finale of The Valley did not disappoint!
On the Tuesday, June 4, episode, Brittany Cartwright revealed the final straw that caused her and husband Jax Taylor to split after four years of marriage.
During an intense conversation between the couple — who announced their breakup in February on their joint podcast — Cartwright told Taylor, "You're not just gonna get away with the way you've treated me for all these years."
A flashback then showed the 35-year-old speaking with costars Kristen Doute and Zack Wickham as they recalled all the negative things Taylor has said about her in the past.
"Does he say, 'I know I treat you like s---,'" Doute queried. "'I know I'm mean. I know I've called you fat and I've told you you're f------ lazy and that you're not going to have any friends if you guys break up?'"
Cartwright admitted to her pals the final jab that led to the split, saying, "That was one of the main things, him saying I have no friends here in L.A."
Meanwhile, the parents of Cruz, 3, fought over how Taylor claimed to have been getting help for his anger issues, however, Cartwright called him out for his lack of effort.
"Jax has been saying that he's gonna go to therapy for years now," the mom-of-one said in her confessional. "The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor. This is all a front. This is what he wants everyone to see and believe that he's actually gonna do these things to change. I bet you money he will not do it."
The 44-year-old then said he skipped his therapy session because "it was really far" away despite it being in Malibu.
Cartwright fought back, "Do you want me back, or are you just gonna sit there and let me go? Because I will go."
The Vanderpump Rules OG replied, "I do want you back, but you know what? You decided to leave me, which is hard for me in the beginning. But as the time's been going on, this has been nice. Don't you agree?" to which Cartwright said, "I think it's been amazing."
The brunette beauty — who has since moved out of the pair’s shared home — confronted her former lover about how he has treated her.
"Why haven't you done anything? Why haven't you changed?" she said while tearing up. "You screamed at me, said horrible things to me. That I had no friends here. That nobody liked me here."
Taylor then responded, "I never said that,” before adding, “I'm sorry, were we out drinking?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cartwright expressed her feelings about the conversation in her confessional.
"Who just lies for attention? He does," she stated. "I've come into my own. I make a lot of money and I just feel like I have woken up. I feel so much stronger now. I know I'll be OK because I know my worth and I know I don't deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking staying with him this long?"