Jay Leno's Health Issues Over The Years: Severe Burns, Heart Blockage & More

The star first began taking his cholesterol levels seriously in 2001 after he witnessed Rodney Dangerfield having a "mini-stroke."

"I noticed he seemed to be off his game. He was sweating a lot and wasn’t acting quite himself," he recalled to Dr. David Friedman for a blog post, noting he then called the paramedics. "The paramedic told me I might have prevented him from having a heart attack. As a comedian, I enjoy making people laugh but when you can make them feel better or prevent something bad from happening, it just feels good."

After discovering he had high cholesterol and a blockage in his own heart, he began taking medication for the issue and does his best to live a healthier lifestyle.

"You can have high cholesterol and still look good and feel good. It’s like a car with three lug nuts instead of five," he explained. "If two are missing, the tire could stay on another year or two or it could fall off tomorrow. And that’s what checking your cholesterol does. It helps prevent that wheel from falling off."