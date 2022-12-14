Jay Leno Reveals What Caused Terrifying Garage Explosion That Left Him With Third-Degree Facial Burns
Jay Leno is opening up about the gas explosion that left his face with third-degree burns. The former host of The Tonight Show told Hoda Kotb in a Wednesday, December 14, interview for TODAY exactly what happened to cause a fire to break out in the garage of his home.
“The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it,” Leno, 72, told the morning show host about being with his friend Dave Killackey working on a 1907 White Steam Car before the dangerous accident.
“And I said, ‘Blow some air through the line.’ And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas," he recalled, explaining that the pilot light jumped, in turn, causing his face to catch fire.
Luckily for the comedian, his friend was able to act quickly to put out the flames. “And then Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire," Leno said.
When the ambulance arrived, the television mogul was transported to the Grossman Burn Center, where he was treated for ten days for third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands.
Leno also underwent two grafting surgeries to remove unhealthy tissue and enhance healing, along with numerous hyperbaric chamber sessions to decrease swelling, increase blood flow and kill bacteria.
At the time, Leno's team confirmed in a press release that he was receiving the best care and was grateful for the extensive support he received from family, friends and the public. "After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage," the statement read.
"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," continued the message, "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."
Once Leno was on the mend, he was back to his comedic ways, joking in an interview after multiple surgeries, "Eight days later, I had a brand new face!"