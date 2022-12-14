Jay Leno Reveals What Caused Terrifying Garage Explosion That Left Him With Third-Degree Facial Burns

Jay Leno is opening up about the gas explosion that left his face with third-degree burns. The former host of The Tonight Show told Hoda Kotb in a Wednesday, December 14, interview for TODAY exactly what happened to cause a fire to break out in the garage of his home.

“The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it,” Leno, 72, told the morning show host about being with his friend Dave Killackey working on a 1907 White Steam Car before the dangerous accident.