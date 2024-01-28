'I'm a Fan': Jay Leno Defends President Joe Biden While Slamming 'Narcissist' Donald Trump
Looks like Jay Leno will be voting for Joe Biden in 2024!
While on this week’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former Tonight Show host spoke about the upcoming election with Piers Morgan, noting he is “not a fan” of Donald Trump.
The conversation began with the famous brit discussing his previous interactions with the former reality TV star.
“But from a comedic point of view, I mean, I’ve known Trump a long time. I did The Celebrity Apprentice with him as from a lot every night across the border. And I saw actually a different character, that one I see as a politician. But, you know, he was always bombastic, larger than life, always a big exaggerate to narcissist and so on,” Morgan recalled.
“Which is fine if you’re not president,” Leno pointed out.
“Right? Yeah. I was going to ask you that when you were interviewing him as Donald Trump, the real estate magnate come television celebrity. What did you think of him then?” the show’s host asked the 73-year-old.
“Well, I liked him,” Leno admitted. “He was fine. He was an interesting character. He was a television character. Exactly what you want for TV. You know, somebody that kind of irritates some people and amuses others, and that’s fine. I liked him then. I actually did a couple of jobs for him. I just, you know, this January 6th business and all this other thing, and it’s sort of gets a little much.”
Morgan continued: “I mean, I would imagine most Americans who don’t have a kind of really visceral horse in the ring in this and look at it objectively, the idea of any president from either side simply refusing to accept the result of an election in America. That’s a pretty slippery path.”
Leno agreed, “Yeah, yeah, that’s a very slippery path. It’s to me, it’s like, I like my banker to be about finances. I don’t want a funny banker. I don’t want a banker who is a flashy dresser with Italian sports cars. I like him to be a banker, and that’s what I wanted in a president.”
“I mean, to me, I see nothing about the economy or about what’s going to be done for the country. It’s just getting back at Hillary or whatever. It just seems to be, things you shouldn’t be worrying about as president,” he stated.
“When you look at Joe Biden is ten years older than you,” Morgan said, pointing out Biden’s old age, which has been a concern for many voters. “I mean, most people, including the majority of Democrats, think he’s too old to run again. Do you think he should maybe take one for the team and step aside?”
Leno then defended the president, saying, “Well, I think he’s fine to be president. I think it’s harder to run for president than it is to be pre — . Right. You got to go to the fair and eat the hot dog. And, you know, do the whole — all of that, which, I mean, I don’t know. I mean, it’s — .”
He continued: “Look, I’m a fan. I like the man. I’ve known him for years. I had him on when he ran in ’88, you know? So, to me, no, I like him. I think he’s a good guy. And, you know, the economy’s doing pretty good! I mean, that’s something Trump said today. He hopes the economy tanks!”