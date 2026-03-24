Jay-Z Admits He Faced 'Uncontrollable Anger' After Rape Lawsuit in Rare Interview: 'I Was Really Heartbroken'

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'I Haven't Been That Angry in a Long Time'

Source: MEGA Jay-Z doubled down on his innocence while reflecting on the lawsuit during a rare interview.

"Like I was really heartbroken by everything that occurred," he continued. "We’re in a space now where it’s almost like consequence is not thought about enough. Because everything is so instant, you know what I’m saying?" Jay-Z confessed, "That whole [lawsuit thing], that s--- took a lot out of me. I was angry. I haven’t been that angry in a long time, uncontrollable anger. You don’t put that on someone — that’s a thing that you better be super sure… I took that really hard."

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'Truth Still Reigns Supreme'

Source: MEGA A lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl was dismissed with prejudice a few months after it was filed.

"It used to be like that. You had to be super sure before you put those kind of things on a person. Especially a person like me. Even when we were doing the worst things, we had those kind of rules. There was a line: no women, no kids. You hear those sayings, but those are the things that I took from the street. We lived and died by that. So it’s strict for me, like it meant a lot to me," he expressed.

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Source: MEGA Jay-Z said he faced 'uncontrollable anger' after the lawsuit.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper, however, said he "knew that we were going to walk through that" because "it's not true." "And the truth, at the end of the day, still reigns supreme," Jay-Z declared.

Jay-Z Admits Fatherhood 'Gives Everything Meaning'

Source: MEGA Jay-Z shares three kids with his wife, Beyoncé.