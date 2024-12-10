Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z's Decades-Long Friendship as They Both Face Rape Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs founded his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in 1993, about three years before Jay-Z debuted in the hip-hop industry with his album, Reasonable Doubt.

Following The Notorious B.I.G.'s murder in 1997, Combs channeled his heartbreak and grief into his debut album, No Way Out. Jay-Z was featured on one of the tracks, "Young G," marking the beginning of the twosome's constant collaboration.

After Combs dropped the material, he worked with Jay-Z on the latter's second album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, and co-wrote "I Know What Girls Like" alongside the billionaire rapper and Lil' Kim.

Combs and Jay-Z worked together again on the 1999 track, "Do You Like It… Do You Want It…" from the album Forever.

Their partnership continued, with the pair even performing together at events and shows.