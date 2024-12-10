What 'Crazed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Told 13-Year-Old Girl Before Mogul and Jay-Z Raped Her: Lawsuit
More details are coming out in regard to the woman who filed a rape lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z.
In her filing, Jane Doe explained she was 13 years old when she tried to attend the 2000 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
At one point while outside the venue, Doe claimed one of Combs' drivers told her the disgraced father-of-seven, 55, liked younger girls, so she "fit what Diddy was looking for."
She was eventually driven to an after-party and was told to sign an NDA before entering the bash. She alleged she was then given a drink that made her feel "lightheaded."
At some point, Doe said the Bad Boys Record founder — who was arrested in September on charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering — came over to her with a "crazed look in his eyes" and told her, "You are ready to party!"
The woman said that after Diddy threw her against a wall, Jay-Z, 55, removed her clothes and raped her while the "Coming Home" vocalist and an unnamed female celebrity watched. Once Jay-Z was done, she claimed she was then raped by Combs.
- Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Claims She Was 'Hacked' After 'Liking' Post About Son-in-Law Jay-Z Being Named in Rape Lawsuit Alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- Jay-Z Breaks Cover Amid Rape Allegations as He Walks Red Carpet With Wife Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy at 'Mufasa' Premiere: Watch
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Underaged Accuser Releases Photo of Him and Rapper at 'Sinister' White Party Where Alleged Assault Took Place
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following the accusations going public, the father-of-three denied the allegations and mentioned wife Beyoncé in his statement.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," the "Empire State of Mind" rapper said. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."
Jay-Z also claimed Doe and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, were trying to blackmail him, though the attorney insisted his client never tried to get a single dollar from him.
On Monday, December 9, the Roc Nation founder asked to dismiss the lawsuit from being filed anonymously, with his attorney Alex Spiro stating, "Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name."
Spiro also called the situation an "extortion saga."
Jay-Z put the drama aside to attend the Mufasa premiere in Hollywood on the night of December 10 alongside Beyoncé and their 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who has a lead voiceover role in the film.
His mother-in-law, Tina Knowles, was also present.