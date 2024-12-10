What 'Crazed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Told 13-Year-Old Girl Before Mogul and Jay-Z Raped Her: Lawsuit

Following the accusations going public, the father-of-three denied the allegations and mentioned wife Beyoncé in his statement.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," the "Empire State of Mind" rapper said. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."