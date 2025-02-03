Jay-Z Hugs Beyoncé and Congratulates Her Best Country Album Grammy Win Amid His Shocking Rape Lawsuit: Watch
Though Jay-Z is still entangled in legal drama after denying a woman's rape accusations, he came out to support wife Beyoncé at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
In addition to being the singer's date alongside their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, the rapper couldn't contain his excitement when Taylor Swift announced Beyoncé won Best Country Album.
In a moment captured by the cameras, the dad-of-three, 55, and his spouse, 43, both had shocked looks on their faces, as they were clearly surprised by the big win. Jay-Z then started clapping, broke into a wide smile and walked over to Beyoncé, giving her a hug and whispering something in her ear before she went up to accept her trophy.
As OK! reported, a woman who identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in December 2024 claiming the Roc Nation founder and disgraced mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her at a 2000 MTV VMAs after-party when she was just 13 years old.
In the suit, she claimed a driver that allegedly worked for Combs, also 55, approached her and invited her to Combs' bash. Once she arrived at the shindig, she claimed she had to sign a nondisclosure agreement.
- Did Beyoncé Drop Husband Jay-Z's Last Name After Rape Accusations?
- Jay-Z Spotted Supporting Wife Beyoncé During Christmas Halftime Show After Denying Rape Allegations in Bombshell Lawsuit: Watch
- Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album at 2025 Grammy Awards for 'Cowboy Carter' After Being Shut Out of the CMAs: 'I'm Still in Shock'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After accepting a drink, she began to feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down,” the suit stated. When she went to go sit in a room, she alleged Combs and Jay-Z came in and sexually assaulted her.
In her filing, Doe claimed Jay-Z removed her clothes and raped her while the father-of-seven and an unnamed female celebrity watched. She alleged Jay-Z and Diddy then changed spots.
Jay-Z hit back at the accusations, also claiming his lawyer was sent blackmail.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," the "Empire State of Mind" vocalist said in a public statement. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit,"
"My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit," he added.