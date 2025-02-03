or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Beyonce
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jay-Z Hugs Beyoncé and Congratulates Her Best Country Album Grammy Win Amid His Shocking Rape Lawsuit: Watch

Photo of Jay Z and Beyonce at the 2025 Grammys
Source: X
By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 10:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Jay-Z is still entangled in legal drama after denying a woman's rape accusations, he came out to support wife Beyoncé at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In addition to being the singer's date alongside their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, the rapper couldn't contain his excitement when Taylor Swift announced Beyoncé won Best Country Album.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z hugs beyonce grammy win rape lawsuit
Source: @XXL/x

Jay-Z hugged wife Beyoncé when she won Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

In a moment captured by the cameras, the dad-of-three, 55, and his spouse, 43, both had shocked looks on their faces, as they were clearly surprised by the big win. Jay-Z then started clapping, broke into a wide smile and walked over to Beyoncé, giving her a hug and whispering something in her ear before she went up to accept her trophy.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, a woman who identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in December 2024 claiming the Roc Nation founder and disgraced mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her at a 2000 MTV VMAs after-party when she was just 13 years old.

In the suit, she claimed a driver that allegedly worked for Combs, also 55, approached her and invited her to Combs' bash. Once she arrived at the shindig, she claimed she had to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z hugs beyonce grammy win rape lawsuit
Source: x

The couple was in shock over the singer's unexpected win.

MORE ON:
Beyonce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

After accepting a drink, she began to feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down,” the suit stated. When she went to go sit in a room, she alleged Combs and Jay-Z came in and sexually assaulted her.

In her filing, Doe claimed Jay-Z removed her clothes and raped her while the father-of-seven and an unnamed female celebrity watched. She alleged Jay-Z and Diddy then changed spots.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z hugs beyonce grammy win rape lawsuit
Source: cbs

The mom-of-three has supported her husband after he was accused of raping a girl in 2000 when she was 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z hit back at the accusations, also claiming his lawyer was sent blackmail.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," the "Empire State of Mind" vocalist said in a public statement. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit,"

Article continues below advertisement
jay z hugs beyonce grammy win rape lawsuit
Source: mega

Jay-Z denied the woman's allegations.

"My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.