J.D. Vance Is Alienating Midterm Voters With Anti-Pope Comments, Alyssa Farah Griffin Insists: 'Can't Think of a Dumber Fight to Pick'
April 16 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin believes J.D. Vance is digging his own grave due to his negative comments against Pope Leo XIV.
On the Thursday, April 16, episode of The View, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications explained the vice president's snubs are just going to alienate more voters when it comes to the midterm elections.
'I Can't Think of a Dumber Fight to Pick'
"Isn't it the Pope's job to weigh in on theology?" she questioned.
"Talking about it from a political and a PR perspective, I can't think of a dumber fight to pick ahead of the midterms than with the Christian voting base, the evangelical Christians who've been with Trump, but then with the Catholic base," the mother-of-one stated.
"So right now, heading into midterms that already look bleak for Republicans, this is the last fight you want to be picking," Griffin declared. "It makes zero sense."
The Pope Condemned War
Griffin was referring to how the politician responded to the Pope expressing his anti-war views amid the chaos in Iran.
"God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drops bombs," the Pope penned online. "Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples."It makes zero sense."
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The VP hit back at his words during a recent Turning Point USA event.
"Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those, those innocent people, you know, those who had survived the Holocaust?" he asked. "I certainly think the answer is yes."
Donald Trump Called the Pope 'Weak'
Donald Trump targeted the Pope a few days earlier on Truth Social, admitting, "I don’t think he’s doing a very good job."
"He likes crime, I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon," he stated. "We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo."
The POTUS also claimed if he wasn't president, "Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."
"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump added. "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."
The president angered even more Catholics when he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus. After immense backlash, he deleted the upload and claimed he thought he was being portrayed as a doctor healing a sick man.