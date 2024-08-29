'Go to H---!': J.D. Vance Attacks Kamala Harris in Alarming New Tirade
Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance has come under fire for many of his remarks to date — but his most recent one about Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris may be among his most alarming to date, as he specifically said Harris should “go to h---.”
“Three years ago, 13 brave, innocent Americans died, and they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job, and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” Vance began by saying at an appearance on August 28 at a rally in Erie, Penn.
He went on to claim “Kamala Harris is disgraceful” due to the 13 Americans who died. “Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened, and she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up,” Vance added. “She can, she can go to h---.”
What inspired Vance to make these comments was Trump visiting Arlington National Cemetery on August 26 to commemorate the third anniversary of 13 U.S. service members dying during an attack in Afghanistan. Trump was joined by family members of the service members who had passed away in the attack.
While this sounded good in theory, Trump ended up taking heat for the visit due to an “incident occurring.”
- 'I Just Felt Terrible': J.D. Vance Admits His Awkward Interaction With Georgia Donut Shop Employee Could Have Been Better
- 'What a Loser': J.D. Vance Torn Apart After Claiming 'People Without Kids' Are 'Trying to Brainwash the Minds' of Children in Resurfaced Rant
- 'Made This So Much Worse': 'Jerk' J.D. Vance Under Fire Again for Saying He Doesn't Regret Making Childless Cat Ladies Comment
Arlington National Cemetery later shared the following statement to explain what happened: “Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign. Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.”
According to NPR, a Trump staffer had “an altercation” with an official at the cemetery over them trying to prevent Trump from filming during his visit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Vance was later asked about telling Harris to “go to h----“ by NBC News.
"Sometimes I get frustrated, and sometimes I get pissed off,” Vance explained. "And I think Kamala Harris' failure of leadership at Abbey Gate is something to get frustrated and angry about.” He also called out Harris for trying to make an issue out of Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetary, stating it “justifies frustration” as she “refuses to show up.”