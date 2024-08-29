“Three years ago, 13 brave, innocent Americans died, and they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job, and there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” Vance began by saying at an appearance on August 28 at a rally in Erie, Penn.

He went on to claim “Kamala Harris is disgraceful” due to the 13 Americans who died. “Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened, and she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up,” Vance added. “She can, she can go to h---.”