'What a Loser': J.D. Vance Torn Apart After Claiming 'People Without Kids' Are 'Trying to Brainwash the Minds' of Children in Resurfaced Rant

In unearthed audio obtained by TMZ, Vance claimed: "I think our conservative idea is that parents and families should determine what children learn [and] what values they are brought up with."

"So many leaders of the left — and I hate to be so personal about this — but there are people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children," the Republican politician alleged, admitting: "That really disorients me and it really disturbs me."