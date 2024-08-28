'What a Loser': J.D. Vance Torn Apart After Claiming 'People Without Kids' Are 'Trying to Brainwash the Minds' of Children in Resurfaced Rant
J.D. Vance is under fire yet again.
In a resurfaced rant from 2021, Donald Trump's running mate went on a tangent accusing teachers who don't have biological children of their own of "brainwashing" kids in their classrooms.
In unearthed audio obtained by TMZ, Vance claimed: "I think our conservative idea is that parents and families should determine what children learn [and] what values they are brought up with."
"So many leaders of the left — and I hate to be so personal about this — but there are people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children," the Republican politician alleged, admitting: "That really disorients me and it really disturbs me."
Vance went on to call out American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, arguing, "She doesn't have a single child."
"If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the h--- alone," Vance barked.
After the shocking audio resurfaced to the public, social media users slammed Vance for his controversial remarks.
"What does having kids have to do with their knowledge and ability to teach? This is like saying a doctor can't treat cancer if he never had cancer himself," one person noted, while another called Vance a "weirdo" and third individual added: "What a loser."
Vance facing backlash for past comments seems to be a trend as of late after his widely criticized "childless cat lady" statement recently went infamously viral.
His words stemmed from a 2021 Fox News interview, which Vance did while he was running for his seat in the Ohio Senate.
The 40-year-old claimed the United States was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."
"It's just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?" he added.
Vance doubled down on his stance during a Friday, August 23, appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, insisting: "It's not a criticism of people who don't have children."
"This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child," he claimed.