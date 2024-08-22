Oprah Winfrey Mocks J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Lady' Comment During DNC as She Endorses VP Kamala Harris for President: Watch
Oprah Winfrey is one of the most successful "childless cat ladies" in the world — which is why she had it out for J.D. Vance during the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
The famed talk show host didn't hesitate to slam Donald Trump's running mate while taking the stage at Chicago's United Center on Wednesday night, August 21.
"We are not so different from our neighbors. When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No. We just try to do the best we can to save them," Winfrey said during a monologue, as she amped up to formally endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
"And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady? We try to get that cat out, too," the What I Know For Sure author quipped, signaling an eruption of cheers from the audience.
Winfrey added: "Choose the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday. We won't go back, set back, pushed back, bullied back, kicked back, we're not going back!"
"Let us choose truth, let us choose honor, and let us choose joy! Because that's the best of America, but more than anything else, let us choose freedom. Why? Because that's the best of America! We're all Americans, and together let's all choose Kamala Harris!" the 70-year-old exclaimed.
Winfrey had been referencing a now infamous interview of Vance from 2021, when he made a guest appearance on former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson's primetime show and claimed the United States is being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made."
"They want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," he added.
Following Winfrey's speech, social media users got a kick out of the camera panning to a woman sitting alone in the crowd once the Beloved actress referenced Vance's offensive words.
"I'm screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a 'childless cat lady' comment. Taking a page from Wendy Williams' cameraman lol," one person joked via X (formerly named Twitter.)
The woman in question eventually responded to the viral moment, writing "D--- right this childless cat lady is 100 percent disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100 [percent] behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz!"
"Also I may be childless but I do hope that's not a permanent condition, thanks!" the individual noted, firing one more dig at Vance.