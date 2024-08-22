Oprah Winfrey Mocks J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Lady' Comment During DNC as She Endorses VP Kamala Harris for President: Watch

"We are not so different from our neighbors. When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No. We just try to do the best we can to save them," Winfrey said during a monologue, as she amped up to formally endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady? We try to get that cat out, too," the What I Know For Sure author quipped, signaling an eruption of cheers from the audience.