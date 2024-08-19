Home > Politics > J.D. Vance Politics J.D. Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Shocking New Rant Source: MEGA J.D. Vance compared Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein.

J.D. Vance has never been one to watch his words and now he’s made perhaps his most shocking statement to date by comparing Vice President Kamala Harris to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kamala Harris is currently the Vice President of the United States of America.

When appearing on Fox News Sunday on August 18, Vance shared he believed “giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy” is akin to “giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy.” While the host unsurprisingly did not comment on what Vance said, he continued criticizing Harris, noting: “The American people are much smarter than that. They don't buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start. She is more of the same."

J.D. Vance has made many questionable comments that have gotten attention from the media.

Interestingly, Harris has never had any connection to Epstein, but the same cannot be said for Vance's running mate, Donald Trump. Multiple photos exist showing Trump posing next to the felon who died in 2019. Trump has also reportedly been using Epstein’s old plane for traveling during his 2024 Presidential campaign.

Kamala Harris has no connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

After Vance’s comments, people flocked to social media platform X to lay into him. “If my boss just flew on Jeffrey Epstein's plane and was on his call logs multiple times, I’m not sure I would mention his name, but I’m not the most awkward human alive,” one user remarked. Another user tagged Vance, telling him he’s “terrific at this,” and attached a photo of Trump with Epstein and their wives. The Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, also spoke out to CNN on August 18 to lambast Vance for his remarks. “For this guy to mention Jeffrey Epstein when he has encouraged women to stay in relationships with domestic violence, and when he called someone getting impregnated through rape as inconvenient, is really something,” Beshear claimed.

J.D. Vance was attacked on X for comparing Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, files were released regarding Epstein, and Trump was named in the documents; however, no new information was ultimately discovered about Trump’s relationship with Epstein. It is undeniable the pair were friends, though, as Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that he’s “known Jeff for 15 years.” Referring to him as a “terrific guy,” Trump went on to say Epstein was “a lot of fun to be with.” "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side," Trump added.

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!

Trump’s campaign has yet to comment on Vance’s remarks. Given past history, it’s unlikely they will; however, it’s likely the Trump camp doesn’t want him to continue to be affiliated with Epstein, especially while running for president.