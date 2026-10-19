or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Defends ICE as 'Patriots' But Says Agents Who 'Make Mistakes' Will Be 'Investigated'

JD Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said ICE agents who err should be disciplined.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance surprisingly admitted that ICE agents sometimes "really s---- up," going on to make the eyebrow-raising claim that the Trump administration will "prosecute" and "investigate" when they do.

During a Michigan town hall on October 17, he also said the Trump administration has already handed out discipline to ICE agents — but he refused to provide an example.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance Says Administration Has 'Responsibility to Prosecute' ICE Agents That Err

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Vance promised that the Trump administration simply doesn't 'advertise' disciplinary actions.
Source: MEGA

Vance promised that the Trump administration simply doesn't 'advertise' disciplinary actions.

Speaking to CBS' Tony Doukoupil, Vance said of ICE agents, "Most of them are amazing people who are patriots and they wanna do a good job protecting their country. Sometimes you have some people who make mistakes."

He continued, "Sometimes you have some people who really s---- up. And obviously, we have a responsibility to prosecute, investigate when people do s---- up."

When Doukopil asked Vance to name a time the Trump administration had disciplined an ICE agent, the vice president refused to name an example, saying, "We don't always advertise that stuff, as you know, Tony, because we believe that people have to be judged in a court of law and through a normal investigatory process."

Article continues below advertisement

Vance Blamed Renee Good for Her Own Killing

Photo of The killers of Renee Good and Jonathan Ross have not been disciplined.
Source: MEGA

The killers of Renee Good and Jonathan Ross have not been disciplined, at least to public knowledge.

The vice president was arguably the most powerful figure who immediately accused slain Minnesota protestor Renee Good of trying to ram ICE agent Jonathan Ross with her car in January, though video footage showed Good turning away from Ross as he fired multiple shots through her windshield.

No criminal charges were ever brought against Ross, nor against the agents who killed Alex Pretti, another protestor killed by Border Patrol agents earlier this year.

However, Vance insisted that the Trump administration "disciplines" ICE agents.

"There are a number of cases where we've investigated and either provided further training, or sometimes even provided disciplinary situations within ICE," he said.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

ICE Agents in Notable Incidents Never Disciplined

Photo of ICE agents in controversial shootings have not been disciplined.
Source: MEGA

ICE agents in controversial shootings have not been disciplined.

ICE has shot or killed numerous people on American streets in recent months, yet the administration has never announced disciplinary action for the officers involved.

In July, ICE agents shot Colombian man Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero.

In October, ICE agents shot Dominican man Oscar Belgal in the neck while his 5-year-old son was with him in his car. Days later, video showed an ICE agent seemingly intentionally running over a Houston man who was not the target of the operation in the first place.

No disciplinary actions were announced in any of the incidents.

Vance Does Damage Control Ahead of Midterms

photo of Vance hinted he may not run in 2028, citing his family.
Source: MEGA

Vance hinted he may not run in 2028, citing his family.

Vance's comments may come as damage control for the spiraling approval of the Trump administration's immigration efforts, as the majority of Americans believe ICE and other agencies go too far.

Vance also made headlines during the Town Hall by suggesting he may not pursue a presidential run in 2028, though many believe he is the heir apparent to the Trump administration.

He claimed he might not run because his wife, Usha Vance, "never loved politics." The couple have four children together.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.