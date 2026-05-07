Jimmy Kimmel Has Graphic Take on Donald Trump's Negotiation Tactics With Iran
May 7 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Not backing down in the least bit from his feud with the president, Jimmy Kimmel delivered a graphic comparison of President Donald Trump's negotiation style with Iran, likening it to an awkward and brief intimate encounter.
During his Wednesday, May 6, monologue, Kimmel quipped that for Trump, "a negotiation, it's like [s--]. He's bad at it; it mostly consists of flailing around, and he can only do it for a short amount of time before he starts yelling that he’s finished.”
Kimmel's latest jabs target Trump’s handling of the ongoing military conflict and ceasefire talks with Iran.
Referring to the critical Strait of Hormuz, Kimmel joked, "I wonder which will open first — the Strait of Hormuz or his ballroom?"
“But this is how he does it,” the late-night host continued. “For him, a negotiation is like s--. He’s bad at it; it mostly consists of flailing around, and he can only do it for a short amount of time before he starts yelling that he’s finished.”
He previously mocked Trump's pattern of issuing extreme ultimatums — such as threatening that "an entire civilization will die tonight"— only to extend deadlines by two weeks repeatedly. Kimmel remarked that Trump "has the memory and the skin color of a goldfish.”
Kimmel ridiculed the appointment of Vice President J.D. Vance, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Long Island real estate lawyer Steve Witkoff as lead negotiators, suggesting the U.S. would be "better off with Alvin and the Chipmunks.”
He compared the president's diplomatic promises to his unfulfilled domestic pledges regarding tax returns and healthcare, concluding that Trump's "word is as good as the gold commode he sits on.”
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Kimmel poked fun at the administration avoiding the word "war" to bypass Congressional approval, noting, "First it was an excursion, then it was a mini war, and now it's a skirmish. Next month it'll be a tiff. It'll be a $200 billion tiff.”
He also mocked the idea of negotiations, joking that the administration was discussing the conflict "telephonically" and suggested Iran was "insane in the brain.”
This is likely to infuriate the president, as the feud between him and the late-night comedian intensified following Kimmel's "expectant widow" joke about Melania Trump.
Following the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, which took place days after Kimmel’s joke, the Trumps demanded ABC fire Kimmel, alleging the joke incited violence after a security incident, while Kimmel defended his rhetoric as protected free speech and joked that they were calling for his firing to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.