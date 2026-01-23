J.D. Vance Eviscerated for Comparing the Trump Economy to Titanic: 'Does He Know What Happened?'

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance is facing major backlash after a comment meant to defend the Trump administration’s economy ended up doing the opposite. The vice president, 41, found himself trending online after likening the current economy to the Titanic, a famous ship that sank in 1912, during a speech in Toledo, Ohio.

Standing beneath a banner promising “lower prices” and “bigger paychecks,” Vance addressed the rising cost of living and pinned the blame squarely on former President Joe Biden. “We know there is still so much work to do, and this is something I want you to hear: the Democrats talk a lot about the affordability crisis in the United States of America. And yes, there is an affordability crisis — one created by Joe Biden’s policies,” Vance said.

Source: The White House J.D. Vance faced backlash after comparing the economy to the Titanic.

As he tried to explain why financial relief wouldn’t happen overnight, the comparison that followed raised eyebrows. “You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight. It takes time to fix what was broken,” he added. The metaphor immediately backfired, with critics pointing out that the Titanic is famously known for sinking after striking an iceberg. Democrats and political commentators flooded social media with jokes and sharp reactions.

Everyone’s focusing on the fact that the titanic very notably did not turn around, but I’m more concerned with how long JD Vance thinks it takes to rotate a ship https://t.co/hFerQKaolf — delaniac 🌹🌱 (@ChadNotChud) January 22, 2026

“You don’t turn the Titanic around AT ALL,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wrote on X. Harry Sisson chimed in, writing, "Does this d------- not know what happened to the Titanic??? 😭😭😭."

Does this dumbass not know what happened to the Titanic??? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/3edFD1OfRH — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 22, 2026 Source: @harryjsisson/X

California Governor Gavin Newsom piled on, joking, “Too late, J.D. We’re all just trying to get on the raft with Kate now,” referencing the iconic Titanic scene featuring Kate Winslet. Others questioned whether Vance had thought the analogy through. “Does... does he know what happened to the Titanic?” liberal commentator Brian Tyler Cohen asked.

Source: MEGA Critics quickly mocked the analogy online.

Former Barack Obama adviser and “Pod Save America” cohost Dan Pfeiffer summed it up simply, saying, “‘Vance compares the Trump economy to the Titanic’ is a very funny headline.”

As OK! previously reported, Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that many Americans remain frustrated with the administration’s handling of the economy. During a recent episode of The View, she cited “a new CNN poll that says 58 percent of Americans call [Donald Trump's] first year a failure.” "I keep getting back to this: my friends, my family, my loved ones who voted for him did because of the the cost of living," she explained. "They felt like America continues to spend more money, move forward, spend money abroad but their day-to-day is getting harder. And he’s not focusing on that."

Source: MEGA Governors from Illinois and California joined in after J.D. Vance's joke went viral.

The pregnant star continued by calling out what she described as distractions from everyday struggles. "We’re renaming the Kennedy Center, we’re renovating the White House, we’re apparently buying or seizing Greenland," the star noted. "It just all feels like a distraction from the one thing he was asked to do. You’ve got three years left and Americans are hurting." Sunny Hostin also slammed remarks made by Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins, calling them “upsetting.”

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that many Americans remain frustrated with the administration’s handling of the economy.

She asked, “Who said that for money saving, the average American should eat a $3 meal." "That meal consists of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and one other thing," the former prosecutor stated. "I want to know which grocery store he [sic] shops at because I haven’t seen any of those things for $3. That’s disgusting."

Rollins made the comments during a NewsNation interview while discussing rising grocery prices. "We've run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing," she alleged. "So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money."