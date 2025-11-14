J.D. Vance Exposes Extent of Donald Trump's Awful Sleep Schedule Amid President's Rumored Cognitive Decline
Nov. 14 2025, Updated 12:39 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance just revealed the truth behind Donald Trump's immense sleep deprivation.
While speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Thursday, November 13, interview, the vice president of the United States exposed the extent of Trump's terrible sleep schedule.
Vance made comments about Trump's nocturnal habits as he explained how colleagues are jealous of him not having to fly with the president.
"They are always like, 'You're so lucky because if we go on a 20-hour trip somewhere, he does not sleep the entire time,'" revealed Vance.
Per standard security protocol, the 41-year-old does not fly on the same plane as Trump, 79, in case a fatal crisis requires the VP to take office.
Continuing to shed light on Trump's lack of rest, Vance added, "And of course if he’s not sleeping, if he's working, he expects everybody else to be working too."
The veep's remarks reminded Hannity of when he flew with Trump to a faraway destination to play golf.
J.D. Vance Boasts About Donald Trump's High Energy Levels
"Seventeen hours there, 17 hours back, and he’s awake the whole time. And he expects you to be awake!" the MAGA-loving Fox News anchor recalled.
Elsewhere in the interview, Vance boasted about Trump's "excellent health" while insisting his energy is "off the charts."
"You gotta have that level of energy to do this job successfully," the Republican vice president declared.
"Agree or disagree with President Trump about a given issue, every Democrat and Republican would recognize that this is a guy that has the energy to do the job. That’s a rare thing, but that’s who you should be electing as a president, somebody who has the energy for it," Vance added.
Trump's sleepless nights have been a popular point of conversation in recent months amid swirling rumors about the POTUS' health and alleged cognitive decline.
Donald Trump 'Doesn't Sleep' and Wakes Staffers in Middle of the Night
Just last month, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, joked about Trump's restlessness during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle.
"The president doesn’t sleep, so why does [Stephen] need to?" she quipped.
In response, the news show's host, Laura Ingraham, added, "Yeah, exactly. He just stands over him on Air Force One and says, 'Stephen, are you awake?' 'Why would I be awake, sir? I'm not, it's the middle of the night.'"
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also mentioned Trump's odd sleep patterns in October, calling the president "absolutely tireless."