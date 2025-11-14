or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Exposes Extent of Donald Trump's Awful Sleep Schedule Amid President's Rumored Cognitive Decline

Split photo of J.D. Vance and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance boasted about Donald Trump's endless energy.

Profile Image

Nov. 14 2025, Updated 12:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance just revealed the truth behind Donald Trump's immense sleep deprivation.

While speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Thursday, November 13, interview, the vice president of the United States exposed the extent of Trump's terrible sleep schedule.

Vance made comments about Trump's nocturnal habits as he explained how colleagues are jealous of him not having to fly with the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @foxnews/Instagram

J.D. Vance appeared for an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"They are always like, 'You're so lucky because if we go on a 20-hour trip somewhere, he does not sleep the entire time,'" revealed Vance.

Per standard security protocol, the 41-year-old does not fly on the same plane as Trump, 79, in case a fatal crisis requires the VP to take office.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of J.D. Vance shed light on how Donald Trump never sleeps.
Source: Fox News

J.D. Vance shed light on how Donald Trump never sleeps.

Continuing to shed light on Trump's lack of rest, Vance added, "And of course if he’s not sleeping, if he's working, he expects everybody else to be working too."

The veep's remarks reminded Hannity of when he flew with Trump to a faraway destination to play golf.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Boasts About Donald Trump's High Energy Levels

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of J.D. Vance insisted Donald Trump is in 'excellent health' despite staying awake for hours on end.
Source: Fox News

J.D. Vance insisted Donald Trump is in 'excellent health' despite staying awake for hours on end.

"Seventeen hours there, 17 hours back, and he’s awake the whole time. And he expects you to be awake!" the MAGA-loving Fox News anchor recalled.

Elsewhere in the interview, Vance boasted about Trump's "excellent health" while insisting his energy is "off the charts."

"You gotta have that level of energy to do this job successfully," the Republican vice president declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of rumors have swirled about Donald Trump's alleged cognitive decline.
Source: MEGA

Rumors have swirled about Donald Trump's alleged cognitive decline.

"Agree or disagree with President Trump about a given issue, every Democrat and Republican would recognize that this is a guy that has the energy to do the job. That’s a rare thing, but that’s who you should be electing as a president, somebody who has the energy for it," Vance added.

Trump's sleepless nights have been a popular point of conversation in recent months amid swirling rumors about the POTUS' health and alleged cognitive decline.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump 'Doesn't Sleep' and Wakes Staffers in Middle of the Night

Image of Donald Trump's own staffers admitted the president is always awake.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's own staffers admitted the president is always awake.

Just last month, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, joked about Trump's restlessness during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle.

"The president doesn’t sleep, so why does [Stephen] need to?" she quipped.

In response, the news show's host, Laura Ingraham, added, "Yeah, exactly. He just stands over him on Air Force One and says, 'Stephen, are you awake?' 'Why would I be awake, sir? I'm not, it's the middle of the night.'"

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also mentioned Trump's odd sleep patterns in October, calling the president "absolutely tireless."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.