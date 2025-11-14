J.D. Vance Exposes Extent of Donald Trump's Awful Sleep Schedule Amid President's Rumored Cognitive Decline

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance just revealed the truth behind Donald Trump's immense sleep deprivation. While speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Thursday, November 13, interview, the vice president of the United States exposed the extent of Trump's terrible sleep schedule. Vance made comments about Trump's nocturnal habits as he explained how colleagues are jealous of him not having to fly with the president.

"They are always like, 'You're so lucky because if we go on a 20-hour trip somewhere, he does not sleep the entire time,'" revealed Vance. Per standard security protocol, the 41-year-old does not fly on the same plane as Trump, 79, in case a fatal crisis requires the VP to take office.

Source: Fox News J.D. Vance shed light on how Donald Trump never sleeps.

Continuing to shed light on Trump's lack of rest, Vance added, "And of course if he’s not sleeping, if he's working, he expects everybody else to be working too." The veep's remarks reminded Hannity of when he flew with Trump to a faraway destination to play golf.

J.D. Vance Boasts About Donald Trump's High Energy Levels

Source: Fox News J.D. Vance insisted Donald Trump is in 'excellent health' despite staying awake for hours on end.

"Seventeen hours there, 17 hours back, and he’s awake the whole time. And he expects you to be awake!" the MAGA-loving Fox News anchor recalled. Elsewhere in the interview, Vance boasted about Trump's "excellent health" while insisting his energy is "off the charts." "You gotta have that level of energy to do this job successfully," the Republican vice president declared.

Source: MEGA Rumors have swirled about Donald Trump's alleged cognitive decline.

"Agree or disagree with President Trump about a given issue, every Democrat and Republican would recognize that this is a guy that has the energy to do the job. That’s a rare thing, but that’s who you should be electing as a president, somebody who has the energy for it," Vance added. Trump's sleepless nights have been a popular point of conversation in recent months amid swirling rumors about the POTUS' health and alleged cognitive decline.

Donald Trump 'Doesn't Sleep' and Wakes Staffers in Middle of the Night

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's own staffers admitted the president is always awake.