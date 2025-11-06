Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as His Mouth 'Visibly Droops' Onstage: 'He's Deteriorating'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 7:09 a.m. ET
Donald Trump’s health is once again raising eyebrows after his latest public appearance.
During his speech at the America Business Forum in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday, November 5, viewers couldn’t help but notice something off about the president’s appearance. Clips from the event quickly went viral after people pointed out that Trump’s facial structure looked uneven as he stood on stage.
“Trump's mouth is visibly drooping as he stands on stage,” one X user wrote alongside the video.
Another added, “I keep telling y’all he stroked out this summer. Standing there like Windows trying to recover a corrupt file.”
“He’s deteriorating before our eyes,” one critic commented, while another speculated, “In [medicine] all my life. He has Bell's Palsy. Seen it a lot.”
The chatter only grew louder after another clip showed extra skin hanging from Trump’s neck as he delivered his speech.
“What’s going on here?” one person asked, as another joked, “Medical Diagnosis: Chronic Pinocchio Testicular Hypertrophy Syndrome (CPTHS)... Instead of the traditional nose-growth seen in wooden Italian puppets, this modern version affects the neck.”
“He needs to pardon that turkey this year 😂,” someone else teased about the extra skin.
This isn’t the first time Trump’s health has come under scrutiny. His recent trip to Walter Reed Medical Center stirred even more speculation — especially after details about the visit didn’t quite add up.
- Donald Trump's Health Questioned by Top Ex-White House Doctor: 'There's a Disconnect'
- Is Donald Trump Ill? Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Reveal What Kind of Medical 'Advanced Imaging' President Recently Underwent
- Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Viral Video Exposes President's 'Weird' Body Movements: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained before the visit. “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check-up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”
According to the White House, the visit was just for his “routine yearly check-up,” and doctors later described Trump’s health as “excellent.” But the president told reporters he also underwent an MRI — calling the results “perfect.”
Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician who served under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, spoke out following the check-up.
That statement raised red flags for Kuhlman, who questioned the timeline.
“It’s about an eight-minute helicopter ride from the South Lawn to Walter Reed. So we know that he at least had four hours available to undergo medical care,” he told The Hill. “There’s a disconnect there.”
Kuhlman noted that standard medical tests could have easily been done at the White House, adding to the confusion about what really happened during the four-hour hospital trip.
Other medical experts also pushed for more transparency.
“If you’re going to release some information, you want to release enough that the public can put it into context,” said Jacob Appel, a psychiatry professor at Mount Sinai. “If you’re going to say that you’re having an MRI, we should know what the MRI is for.”
Appel added, “We don’t know what the MRI was for, because the president hasn’t even told us what body part was [scanned]. It could be something cognitive, cardiac, or even a simple injury — so it could be almost anything.”
The questions kept piling up after recent photos showed Trump with a bruised hand, swollen ankles and even moments where he appeared to nod off. Political analyst Adam Cochran also weighed in online, accusing the White House of downplaying the issue.
“Why is the White House lying and when will the press push on it?” Cochran wrote on X. “They claim Trump is having his ‘annual checkup’ at Walter Reed Friday. The problem is that he already had that back in April.”
He went on to list “increasing droop face, increasing memory problems and randomly missing from camera for up to a week at a time” as signs that something might be wrong.