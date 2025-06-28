J.D. Vance Surges Ahead of Donald Trump Jr. in 2028 Presidential Race — What It Means for GOP

J.D. Vance has established himself as a formidable contender in the 2028 Republican Presidential Primary, significantly pulling ahead of Donald Trump Jr., according to a recent poll.

The latest McLaughlin and Associates poll, conducted from June 10 to 15 among 1,000 voters — and including 455 Republicans — revealed Vance capturing 36 percent of support, more than doubling Trump Jr.'s 14 percent. This marked a notable shift from earlier in the year when Vance's lead was considerably narrower.