J.D. Vance Surges Ahead of Donald Trump Jr. in 2028 Presidential Race — What It Means for GOP
J.D. Vance has established himself as a formidable contender in the 2028 Republican Presidential Primary, significantly pulling ahead of Donald Trump Jr., according to a recent poll.
The latest McLaughlin and Associates poll, conducted from June 10 to 15 among 1,000 voters — and including 455 Republicans — revealed Vance capturing 36 percent of support, more than doubling Trump Jr.'s 14 percent. This marked a notable shift from earlier in the year when Vance's lead was considerably narrower.
Understanding the Stakes
While neither Vance nor Trump Jr. has officially declared their intention to run in 2028, rumors of a presidential bid for both continue to circulate, particularly in conservative media.
The Polling Landscape
Back in January, the VP stood at 27 percent while Trump Jr. was at 21 percent, according to McLaughlin. Vance saw a rise in subsequent months, hitting a peak of 43 percent in April before settling. These numbers indicate that Vance’s appeal is expanding.
He led among various demographics: 43 percent of conservatives, 38 percent of white voters, 28 percent of Hispanic Republicans and 39 percent of voters older than 55.
He is also outperforming Trump Jr. among both men (38 percent) and women (34 percent).
Conversely, Trump Jr.'s support has waned. Although he maintains some loyalty among self-identified Trump voters (39 percent) and moderates (16 percent), his backing has dropped from 21 percent to 14 percent since December. His support among older voters is particularly concerning, sitting at only 8 percent while conservative backing stands at 12 percent.
Other Republican Contenders
Other Republican hopefuls, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (6 percent), former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (4 percent) and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (2 percent), are struggling to gain traction, remaining in single digits.
Despite Haley showing some strength with liberal Republicans (16 percent), this group represents only a small faction of the party.
Vance's Plans
During a Fox & Friends appearance in April, Vance hinted that he may consider a run in 2028. "When we get to that point, I'll talk to the president. We'll figure out what we want to do. But the way that I think about it is, if we do a good job, the politics take care of themselves," he stated, suggesting he’s focused on governance rather than the upcoming election.
Later, in an interview with NBC News, Vance clarified, "If I do end up running in 2028, I'm not entitled to it."
Trump Jr. has publicly downplayed any aspirations for political office. In a March 2023 interview with The Times of London, he stated: "I'm not interested in politics...I'll leave that to others in the family."
Nonetheless, his presence at conservative events like the Conservative Political Action Conference and Turning Point USA continues to fuel speculation regarding his political ambitions.
In a recent appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum, Trump Jr. seemed to shift his stance, hinting that "maybe one day" he could run for president. "Here we go. Well...oh boy," he said, eliciting applause from the audience. "It's an honor to be asked and an honor to see that some people are OK with it. So the answer is: I don't know, maybe one day. You know, that calling is there."
What Lies Ahead
As the political landscape evolves, it remains uncertain when potential candidates will formally announce their bids for the 2028 presidential race.