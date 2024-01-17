Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Vivek Ramaswamy Kissing Up to Donald Trump After Dropping Out of GOP Primary

“We did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight ... as of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign,” Ramaswamy told his supporters, dropping out of the race.

“There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country,” he added. “As I’ve said since the beginning, there are two America First candidates in this race, and I called Donald Trump to tell him that."

"I congratulated him on his victory, and now, going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency, and I think we’re gonna do the right thing for this country,” the former presidential hopeful continued.