10 Things to Know About Donald Trump's VP Pick J.D. Vance

Born James Donald Bowman on August 2, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio, J.D. was enlisted in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007 after graduating from Middletown High School in 2003. He served as a corporal with the Public Affairs section of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during his time in the service branch.

“I served my country honorably, and I saw when I went to Iraq that I had been lied to — that the promises of the foreign policy establishment were a complete joke,” he said.

He then attended the Ohio State University and Yale Law School, where he met his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance.