Donald Trump Hesitates to Endorse J.D. Vance as His 'Successor' in 2028 Presidential Election: 'You Have a Lot of Very Capable People'
President Donald Trump surprised Fox News host Bret Baier when he dodged the opportunity to endorse Vice President J.D. Vance.
Baier asked the 78-year-old outright if he viewed Vance as his "successor" to eventually become the "Republican nominee" in the 2028 presidential election, to which Trump replied, "No, but he's very capable."
"I mean, I don’t think that it, you know—" he stumbled. "I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting."
Baier cut in, "But by the time you get to the midterms, he’s going to be looking for an endorsement."
The POTUS then appeared to try to sidestep the subject by pointing out that "a lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening almost three weeks in the history of the presidency."
Following the interview, which aired on Monday, February 10, Baier admitted it was a "little shocking" that President Trump "said no" to the question.
- Donald Trump Predicts He Will Not Face Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024 General Election, Calls It a 'Free-for-All'
- Donald Trump Claims He Know Who Is Going to Be His VP If He Wins 2024 Election, Rules Out Chris Christie
- Donald Trump Smacks-Down Ron DeSantis Running Against Him In 2024 Election: 'We'll Handle That'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I wasn’t expecting that," the Fox News personality admitted per Mediaite. "But, you know, following up, it is you know, once you get to the midterm, it starts, you start to think about 2028."
"Obviously, one would think J.D. Vance is going to be trying to position for that role. But clearly, the president is not ready to talk about that, or think about it, and says that there are other other people that may get in the mix," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Trump announced Vance as his running mate in July 2024.
"I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," he wrote via Truth Social. "As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."
One month later, Vance revealed Trump told him they should campaign separately unless it's for a major event.
"[Trump] said, basically, 'I trust you. We should both be in different places unless it's a really big event ... divide and conquer,'" he explained. "We're each trying to talk to different people in different ways, and we're each trying to try to run the race as best we can."