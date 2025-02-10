or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Hesitates to Endorse J.D. Vance as His 'Successor' in 2028 Presidential Election: 'You Have a Lot of Very Capable People'

Split photos of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced J.D. Vance as his running mate in July 2024.

By:

Feb. 10 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Donald Trump surprised Fox News host Bret Baier when he dodged the opportunity to endorse Vice President J.D. Vance.

Baier asked the 78-year-old outright if he viewed Vance as his "successor" to eventually become the "Republican nominee" in the 2028 presidential election, to which Trump replied, "No, but he's very capable."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hesitates endorse jd vance successor election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested it was 'too early' to name J.D. Vance as a potential candidate.

Article continues below advertisement

"I mean, I don’t think that it, you know—" he stumbled. "I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting."

Baier cut in, "But by the time you get to the midterms, he’s going to be looking for an endorsement."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hesitates endorse jd vance successor election
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance served as an Ohio senator before being nominated as vice president.

Article continues below advertisement

The POTUS then appeared to try to sidestep the subject by pointing out that "a lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening almost three weeks in the history of the presidency."

Following the interview, which aired on Monday, February 10, Baier admitted it was a "little shocking" that President Trump "said no" to the question.

MORE ON:
Politics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hesitates endorse jd vance successor election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wasn’t expecting that," the Fox News personality admitted per Mediaite. "But, you know, following up, it is you know, once you get to the midterm, it starts, you start to think about 2028."

"Obviously, one would think J.D. Vance is going to be trying to position for that role. But clearly, the president is not ready to talk about that, or think about it, and says that there are other other people that may get in the mix," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance donaldtrump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance sometimes campaigned separately throughout the 2024 election.

As OK! previously reported, Trump announced Vance as his running mate in July 2024.

"I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," he wrote via Truth Social. "As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

One month later, Vance revealed Trump told him they should campaign separately unless it's for a major event.

"[Trump] said, basically, 'I trust you. We should both be in different places unless it's a really big event ... divide and conquer,'" he explained. "We're each trying to talk to different people in different ways, and we're each trying to try to run the race as best we can."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.