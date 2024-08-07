J.D. Vance Roasted for Appearing to Campaign for Rival Kamala Harris in Epic Blunder: Watch
Oops! J.D. Vance looked like he was campaigning for Kamala Harris when he appeared at a Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday, August 6, with a sign that read "KAMALA CHAOS" in the background.
However, the backdrop was partially covered, leaving only the name "KAMALA" visible.
Of course, the moment had people talking — and people couldn't help but weigh in on the mistake.
One person wrote, “Those people look extremely unhappy. Based on the sign, I guess they were expecting Kamala," while another said, “So first he talked in front of ‘You’re fired’ signs. And now he speaks in front of a sign advertising his opponent.”
“I saw J.D. Vance this morning in front of a huge Kamala sign where you couldn’t even read the ‘chaos’ so everything is going really well for that side of the aisle,” another person quipped, while a fourth user said, "The entire Trump-Vance campaign is a South Park episode."
Meanwhile, Harris' VP pick, Tim Walz, didn't mince words when he dissed Vance at a rally on August 6, even going so far as to bring up his past.
"I can't wait to debate the guy," Walz said. "That is if he's willing to get off the couch and show up."
Walz was referring to a story that spread like wildfire on social media after one X user said, "Can't say for sure but he might be the first vp pick to have admitted in a ny times bestseller to f-------- an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions."
The story was later debunked, but it still prompted a lot of memes and comments.
Walz's comment left Harris in stitches, as her reaction also made the rounds.
One person wrote, "She did not expect him to come with that kind of smoke," while another said, "Okay it’s the 'see what I did there' that just made me fall in love with this man."
As OK! previously reported, Harris unveiled her choice in early August.
“I share this background both because it’s impressive in its own right, and because you see in no uncertain terms how it informs his record,” Harris wrote on Instagram. “But what impressed me most about Tim is his deep commitment to his family: Gwen, Gus, and Hope. Doug and I look forward to working with him and Gwen to build an administration that reflects our shared values.”
“We are going to build a great partnership,” Harris continued. “We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election.”