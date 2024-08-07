J.D. Vance Roasted for Appearing to Campaign for Rival Kamala Harris in Epic Blunder: Watch

Meanwhile, Harris' VP pick, Tim Walz, didn't mince words when he dissed Vance at a rally on August 6, even going so far as to bring up his past.

"I can't wait to debate the guy," Walz said. "That is if he's willing to get off the couch and show up."

Walz was referring to a story that spread like wildfire on social media after one X user said, "Can't say for sure but he might be the first vp pick to have admitted in a ny times bestseller to f-------- an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions."

The story was later debunked, but it still prompted a lot of memes and comments.