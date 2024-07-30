'He Likes Family': Donald Trump Fiercely Defends VP Pick J.D. Vance After Controversial 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Goes Viral

"Well, first of all, he has got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people. People that like families. I mean, you know, he made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t members of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have ... He’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that," he replied.

He continued, “It’s so crazy. I know so many people, they never met the right person. Male or female, they just never met the right person. They’re unbelievable, they are every bit as good as anybody else that has the most beautiful family.”