'He Likes Family': Donald Trump Fiercely Defends VP Pick J.D. Vance After Controversial 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Goes Viral

Donald Trump said J.D. Vance 'loves family.'

Jul. 30 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is sticking by J.D. Vance's side after his "childless cat ladies" remark went viral.

In an interview with the president, 78, Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked about the hoopla during an episode of The Ingraham Angle.

J.D. Vance's remark has since gone viral, prompting others to speak out.

“They’re stereotyping him as some, you know, out of control, you know, knee-jerk, you know, conservative, you know, etc., etc. How do you expect to use him in this campaign and what can you say to our viewers tonight to reassure them that this was an excellent pick?” she asked Trump in an chat which aired on Monday, July 29.

"Well, first of all, he has got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people. People that like families. I mean, you know, he made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t members of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have ... He’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that," he replied.

He continued, “It’s so crazy. I know so many people, they never met the right person. Male or female, they just never met the right person. They’re unbelievable, they are every bit as good as anybody else that has the most beautiful family.”

Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance to be his VP right before the RNC.

“So what do you say to women out there watching who might not have kids?” asked Ingraham.

I think they understand it. No, I think they understand it. The Democrats are good at spinning things differently from what ... All he said was he does like ... I mean, for him, he likes family. I think a lot of people like family and sometimes it doesn’t work out, and you know why? You don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person, but you’re just as good, in many cases a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation," he claimed. “But they took it and they spun it differently.”

Donald Trump
J.D. Vance previously said his remarks were 'taken out of context.'

As OK! previously reported, Vance, 39, previously said the United States is being run by "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives," which prompted many to speak out and slam him.

Donald Trump defended his VP pick in a new interview.

Despite the backlash, Vance tried to clear up what he was saying.

"I do think that being a parent actually has a profound effect on somebody’s perspective and we should honor and respect that," he said on an episode of Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy. "But there are a whole host of people who don’t have children for a whole host of reasons. And they certainly are great people who can participate fully in the life of this country. And that’s not what I said."

"If you look at what the left has done, they have radically taken this out of context and, in fact, aggressively lied about what I’ve said," he added. "What I do think is true ... is that the left has increasingly become explicitly anti-child and anti-family."

