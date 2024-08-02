OK Magazine
'They're the Weird Ones': Donald Trump Tries to Fight Back Against Democrats Criticizing Him and Running Mate J.D. Vance

Donald Trump commented on the Democratic Party's line of attack on him and Vance.

Aug. 2 2024, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump fought back against accusations that he and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, are "weird people."

The father-of-five discussed the new diss during his appearance on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show."

He repeatedly told the podcast hosts of his haters, "Well, they're the weird ones." He also took aim at Kamala Harris' behavior, calling the way she talks and laughs "a weird deal going on there."

To fight back against the Democratic Party's messaging, the ex-prez highlighted the issue of transgender participation in sports. Travis, the podcast co-host, framed the discussion around Harris' party advocating for "men competing in women's sports," prompting Trump to question the real definition of "weirdness" in this context.

He stated, “What’s weird, actually letting men pretend to be women and win championships, or just saying women’s sports should be played by women?”

Trump went further to criticize Democratic policies, such as open borders, citing examples without providing any form of evidence.

He expressed his belief that allowing prisoners and individuals from mental health institutions into the country was "weird" and attributed various other actions to Democrats that he deemed to be "strange" and "unusual."

Trump blamed the media for amplifying the "weird" narrative and accused them of bias in their reporting. He argued that news outlets were unfairly portraying him and his campaign, claiming, “No, we’re not weird people. We’re actually just the opposite. We’re right down the middle.”

Vice President Harris and the Democratic Party have publicly labeled Trump as "just plain weird," and clearly, it's gotten under the former president's skin.

The criticism has been circulating on social media, in cable news interviews and during stump speeches.

Following Trump's podcast appearance, the Harris campaign swiftly responded to his comments, highlighting his contradictory defense.

Alongside a clip of Trump's remarks, they posted on social media, “Trump (who is weird): They're the weird ones! Nobody’s ever called me weird. I’m a lot of things, but weird I’m not. And J.D. Vance is not either.:

The post was flooded with users sharing various moments throughout the last eight years of Trump doing and saying weird things on and off the campaign trail — including the awkward noises he makes as well as constantly bringing up the fictional cannibal serial killer Hannibal Lecter during his rallies.

