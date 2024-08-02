'They're the Weird Ones': Donald Trump Tries to Fight Back Against Democrats Criticizing Him and Running Mate J.D. Vance

The father-of-five discussed the new diss during his appearance on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show."

He repeatedly told the podcast hosts of his haters, "Well, they're the weird ones." He also took aim at Kamala Harris' behavior, calling the way she talks and laughs "a weird deal going on there."

To fight back against the Democratic Party's messaging, the ex-prez highlighted the issue of transgender participation in sports. Travis, the podcast co-host, framed the discussion around Harris' party advocating for "men competing in women's sports," prompting Trump to question the real definition of "weirdness" in this context.

He stated, “What’s weird, actually letting men pretend to be women and win championships, or just saying women’s sports should be played by women?”