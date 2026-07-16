J.D. Vance's Secret Service Agents 'Frustrated' With His 'Inappropriate' Travel Demands, Sources Claim

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Secret Service agents assigned to Vice President J.D. Vance and his family are reportedly "fed up" with what sources describe as inappropriate, last-minute and taxpayer-funded travel demands. The primary details leaked from an exclusive, explosive report by Carol Leonnig and Vaughn Hillyard at MS NOW reveal alleged rising friction following a request that was made to use Marine Two (the vice president’s military helicopter) to transport Vance’s young son across town to a world-class golf lesson at Joint Base Andrews. The flight was ultimately canceled due to severe thunderstorms and high winds. Agents allegedly complain that Vance frequently makes abrupt, unannounced schedule changes for personal travel. These short-notice trips force under-resourced agents to cancel days off and quickly patch together complex security details.

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Source: MEGA

Agents apparently noted additional frustration over the last-minute use of a helicopter for the family to view potential rental or purchase homes in Middleburg, Va. The frustration is deep enough that agents reportedly created custom stickers and challenge coins reading "Bobcat OTR Survivors Club" (a nod to Vance's Secret Service codename, "Bobcat"). Department of Defense budget estimates indicate that operating Marine Two costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour. Critics highlighted that the golf lesson at Joint Base Andrews was only a 36-minute drive from Vance's Washington, D.C. residence, making a military flight an excessive luxury.

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'Diva Demands'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance recently faced backlash trying to use Marine Two for a short ride with his son.

The Vice President’s office didn’t directly address the “diva demands,” as described by The Daily Beast. Still, it released a statement stating they are deeply "grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction.” Sources claim that treating the security detail as a "concierge service" for last-minute personal perks has caused a building morale crisis. The constant shift to "Off the Record" (OTR) schedules forces overworked agents to cancel scheduled days off with little notice to accommodate family errands.

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'Part of the Job'

Source: MEGA Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn defended J.D. Vance.

In an attempt to save face amid the embarrassing leak, Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn and administration officials defended Vance. They noted that Vance is the first vice president with very young children (ages 9, 6, and 4, with a fourth on the way) since Al Gore in the 1990s, making last-minute changes to family travel unavoidable. “When U.S. Secret Service Special Agents choose to join a protective detail, they understand the commitment required: long hours, frequent travel, and the need for constant flexibility. Nights, weekends, and holidays are part of the job. Our agents work tirelessly to ensure protectees’ safety and security, while also preserving normalcy to the extent possible,” Quinn said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

'There Is No Room for Compromise'

Source: MEGA 'This is a job that requires absolute dedication and discipline,' said Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn.