or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance's Feud With Conservative Columnist Sparks Backlash Around 2028 Ambitions

Photo of JD Vance and Kimberley Strassel.
Source: MEGA; Wall Street Journal Opinion/YOUTUBE

J.D. Vance's feud with a conservative columnist intensified over his book tour.

Profile Image

July 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance’s feud with a conservative Wall Street Journal columnist is turning into a preview of the fights he may face if he runs for president.

Kimberley A. Strassel, a longtime conservative columnist at the Journal, criticized the vice president last week in a column headlined “President Vance Goes AWOL,” arguing that he was promoting his memoir instead of helping congressional Republicans.

The backlash from Vance’s allies was swift. In a follow-up column published July 23, Strassel accused Vance and his supporters of turning criticism from the right into a loyalty fight.

Article continues below advertisement

A Book Tour Becomes a Flashpoint

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kimberley Strassel accused the vice president of avoiding key political battles.
Source: Wall Street Journal Opinion/YOUTUBE

Kimberley Strassel accused the vice president of avoiding key political battles.

Strassel’s original complaint centered on Vance’s book tour for Communion, including a nearly three-hour July 14 interview with Joe Rogan in Texas. The appearance came as Republicans were dealing with several high-stakes issues, including negotiations connected to Trump’s war on Iran.

“Congress is crying out for a dedicated White House ambassador — someone who can be trusted to speak for the president, to yea or nay ideas, to shuttle proposals, to wrangle rebels in line,” Strassel wrote. “Mr. Vance is promoting a book.”

Vance’s defenders argued that criticism of his absence was unfair. Podcast host Katie Miller described it as “parental leave,” though Strassel noted her column was written before Vance’s youngest son was born.

Article continues below advertisement

Strassel Hits Back

image of The columnist said J.D. Vance needs thicker skin for a future White House bid.
Source: Wall Street Journal Opinion/YOUTUBE

The columnist said J.D. Vance needs thicker skin for a future White House bid.

In her new column, “How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, by J.D. Vance,” Strassel said previous Republican targets of her criticism had handled it better.

“Not so Vice President J.D. Vance, and his dreary band of online enforcers,” she wrote, citing what she called his “egotism — or rather, insecurity."

“One answer is simply that Mr. Vance is a sensitive bunny,” she wrote. “If he wants to be president, he’ll need to get over that.”

Strassel said Vance’s press team contacted her editors to “demand corrections” and accused his online allies of responding with “whataboutisms and falsehoods.”

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Wider MAGA Split

Image of The dispute highlighted growing tensions within conservative media.
Source: MEGA

The dispute highlighted growing tensions within conservative media.

The dispute comes as Vance faces a separate burst of criticism from some voices on the online right over his Iran stance. According to the Washington Post, attacks against Vance increased after his Joe Rogan interview, where he called himself a “reasonable moderate” on Israel policy and accused paid influencers of targeting him dishonestly.

“Well, go to h---,” Vance said on the podcast.

His allies have dismissed the backlash as manufactured, with one unnamed Vance ally telling WSJ it was “obvious to anyone with an IQ above 70” that the pile-on was “totally inauthentic and probably coordinated to a certain extent.”

image of J.D. Vance continues leading early Republican polling despite fresh criticism.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance continues leading early Republican polling despite fresh criticism.

Vance still leads early 2028 Republican polling, according to the outlet, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio, himself a failed presidential candidate, is gaining ground.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.