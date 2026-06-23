Politics J.D. Vance Shades Pregnant Wife Usha as He Admits to Wanting '9 Kids': 'It Takes 2 to Tango' Source: MEGA J.D. Vance.'s wife, Usha Vance, is pregnant with their fourth child after being hesitant to further expand their family. Lesley Abravanel June 23 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Besides his own alleged presidential aspirations, Vice President J.D. Vance has expressed a desire to prolifically procreate as he and his wife, Usha Vance, await baby No. 4. “I would have 9 kids, but, you know, as you know, it takes 2 to tango,” he told a podcaster. The 41-year-old made this comment during a discussion about expanding his family, referencing Usha’s perspective on having more children. The remark surfaced on social media alongside media appearances promoting his book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, the spiritual sequel to his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which centers on his 2019 conversion to Catholicism, as well as public conversations about his family life.

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JD Vance: “I would have 9 kids, but, you know, as you know, it takes 2 to tango.” pic.twitter.com/uWKD92GwmW — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 22, 2026 Source: @patriottakes

J.D., a vocal advocate for increasing American birth rates, joked that while he would personally be open to having a massive family, it requires mutual agreement with his spouse. The couple already has three children: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4. Their upcoming fourth child is expected to be born in late July. The veep has repeatedly called falling U.S. birth rates a "civilizational crisis” and frequently uses public platforms to encourage larger families, stating during a March for Life rally that he "wants more babies in the United States.”

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Charlie Kirk's Death Inspired J.D. and Usha Vance to Conceive

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance said Charlie Kirk's death inspired Usha Vance to want a fourth child.

His previous rhetorical remarks on the topic — most notably his controversial 2021 "childless cat ladies" quip — have heavily shaped the national political conversation around family policies and the child tax credit. J.D. addressed the comment directly in Communion, writing that it was “one of the dumbest things I ever said” and a “boneheaded” mistake. This represents a significant shift from his stance during the 2024 presidential campaign, when he repeatedly defended the comment as harmless sarcasm. J.D. revealed that the September 2025 assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk directly influenced his Usha's decision to have a fourth child.

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'We Have to Have a Fourth Baby'

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk expressed deep regret to the Vances about not having more children with her husband, Charlie, before he died.

The Republican presidential hopeful had urged his wife to have another baby for years. However, Usha had maintained that she was "done" with having children, particularly due to the intense public scrutiny and national spotlight. Following the tragedy, the Vances visited Charlie's grieving widow, Erika Kirk. While sobbing, Erika expressed deep regret that she and Charlie had only had two children together before his life was cut short. Hearing this profoundly shifted Usha's perspective. J.D. recalled thinking, "We have to have a fourth baby," as the tragedy illuminated how fleeting life can be and how little worldly achievements matter compared to family.

Baby Backlash

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance faced backlash for his comments about kids.