Politics J.D. Vance Mocked Over 'Jealous' Taylor Swift Comments After Travis Kelce Engagement: 'As Big a Baby as His Boss' Source: MEGA J.D. Vance had an odd reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 2 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

J.D. Vance is being trolled over his latest comments about "childless cat lady" Taylor Swift. The vice president of the United States faced flak online after he suggested that the NFL might favor the Kansas City Chiefs this season because of the team's tight end Travis Kelce's engagement to Swift. Vance made the controversial remarks during an interview with USA Today on Wednesday, August 27 — just one day after the "Love Story" singer and the professional football star revealed their plans to get married.

J.D. Vance Hopes NFL Doesn't Have a 'Super Bowl Wedding'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance 'hopes' the NFL doesn't favor the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

"I will say as a football fan ― as a Cincinnati Bengals fan ― I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world," the former Ohio senator snubbed. Vance said he was "worried" the NFL will "have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season," as he declared: "Can’t do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else." "So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, 'Look, you guys got to be fair.' Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs," the vice president continued.

J.D. Vance Wishes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'the Best'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement.

While Vance might not be a fan of Kelce on the football field, President Donald Trump's right-hand man admitted he's a "romantic" when he sees "two people who are in love getting married." "I just wish 'em the best, and I congratulate 'em, and I hope they have a very long and healthy and happy life together," he added. As for further comments about Swift and Kelce's relationship, Vance noted: "I think by and large, people want politicians to focus on politics, and they want celebrities to focus on whatever it is that made them famous, whether it’s singing or dancing or acting."

J.D. Vance Slammed Over Taylor Swift Comments

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was ridiculed for mocking Taylor Swift's engagement.

After Vance's interview went viral online, critics were quick to call out the Republican politician for accusing the NFL, Swift and Kelce of potentially participating in some sort of Super Bowl scheme. "He's as big a baby as his boss," one hater mocked, as another insisted, "only Vance would think of something this d--- cheap. Boy, neither Taylor or the Chiefs would go as low as someone like you." "He doesn’t have anything else to worry about?" a third person asked, while a fourth ridiculed: "Ohhh...Look who's jealous. #ViciousVance doesn't like it when a strong woman gets all the attention. And, most likely [he] wasn't chosen for his high-school football team." A fifth social media user pointed out, "More important things to worry about. Who cares about two so-called celebrities?"

NFL Fans Defend J.D. Vance

Source: MEGA Some NFL fans defended J.D. Vance's comments.