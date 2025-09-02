COUPLES Jason Kelce 'Hoping' Brother Travis Asks Him to Be the 'Best Man' at Wedding to Taylor Swift: 'He Has a Lot of Friends' Source: MEGA; Bussin' With The Boys/YouTube Jason Kelce is prepared to come up with an epic best man speech if Travis Kelce asks him to fill the role. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 2 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Jason Kelce is gunning for the role of best man at his brother Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding to singer Taylor Swift. The retired Philadelphia Eagles star dished on his younger sibling's upcoming nuptials during his guest appearance on the Tuesday, September 2, episode of Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's "Bussin’ With the Boys" podcast — just one week after Swift and her fiancé announced their engagement via social media on August 26. "Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see," Jason declared in a teaser video for the episode, as he joked: "Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity."

Fans Eager to Hear Jason Kelce's 'Best Man' Speech

In the caption of the clip shared via Instagram, it listed various talking points for the episode — including "Taylor Swift becoming a Kelce." Fans had no doubt about who Travis' best man will be, as many were certain Jason would be awarded the coveted bridal party role. "Jason has to be the best man. We need that best man speech! It will be epic," one supporter stated, as another added: "I think if there’s one sure bet, it’s who the best man will be! There’s no question on that one."

Taylor Swift Calls Out Jason Kelce for Drinking 'Non-Alcoholic Beer'

During the podcast episode, Jason also shared a hilarious story involving him and his future sister-in-law. "I've got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer," he said at one point. "So I'm drinking beer, and I'm not really hammering 'em. I'm just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something." "I'm just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter [of a game I was watching], I find out that I've been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day," Jason confessed while letting out a laugh. "It was the most amount of shame I've ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you, Jason!?'"

When the co-hosts questioned who had informed him about the non-alcoholic beer, Jason admitted: "Taylor." "Because she said Travis had just been doing the same thing, and he's ashamed. I'm like, 'Time out, Travis. There's non-alcoholic beer here!?'" Jason exclaimed. "We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros, thinking they were just something like zero calorie Budweiser." Emphasizing how he was "so ashamed," Jason quipped: "I just wasted three quarters of my life."

Jason Kelce Thinks Travis and Taylor Swift 'Match So Well Together'

While Jason is always filled with jokes and light-hearted humor, the former NFL center got serious when gushing over Travis and Taylor's relationship. Explaining why he got so emotional when the "Love Story" singer was praising Travis during her guest appearance on the siblings' "New Heights" podcast last month, Jason shared: "It's like you're listening to somebody describe your brother, and I think a lot of people... I don't know how to say it, but you're hearing how like she fully understands why Travis is like an incredible human being." "Like the 'human exclamation point' was like the best way I've ever heard Travis described in my life," Jason noted.

