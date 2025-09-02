or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jason Kelce
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jason Kelce 'Hoping' Brother Travis Asks Him to Be the 'Best Man' at Wedding to Taylor Swift: 'He Has a Lot of Friends'

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift; picture of Jason Kelce.
Source: MEGA; Bussin' With The Boys/YouTube

Jason Kelce is prepared to come up with an epic best man speech if Travis Kelce asks him to fill the role.

Profile Image

Sept. 2 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce is gunning for the role of best man at his brother Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding to singer Taylor Swift.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star dished on his younger sibling's upcoming nuptials during his guest appearance on the Tuesday, September 2, episode of Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's "Bussin’ With the Boys" podcast — just one week after Swift and her fiancé announced their engagement via social media on August 26.

"Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see," Jason declared in a teaser video for the episode, as he joked: "Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Eager to Hear Jason Kelce's 'Best Man' Speech

Image of Jason Kelce is 'hoping' to be the best man at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.
Source: Bussin' With The Boys/YouTube

Jason Kelce is 'hoping' to be the best man at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

In the caption of the clip shared via Instagram, it listed various talking points for the episode — including "Taylor Swift becoming a Kelce."

Fans had no doubt about who Travis' best man will be, as many were certain Jason would be awarded the coveted bridal party role.

"Jason has to be the best man. We need that best man speech! It will be epic," one supporter stated, as another added: "I think if there’s one sure bet, it’s who the best man will be! There’s no question on that one."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Calls Out Jason Kelce for Drinking 'Non-Alcoholic Beer'

Image of Jason Kelce previously wished Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift a 'giant congratulations' on their engagement.
Source: @newheightshow/Instagram

Jason Kelce previously wished Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift a 'giant congratulations' on their engagement.

During the podcast episode, Jason also shared a hilarious story involving him and his future sister-in-law.

"I've got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer," he said at one point. "So I'm drinking beer, and I'm not really hammering 'em. I'm just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something."

"I'm just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter [of a game I was watching], I find out that I've been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day," Jason confessed while letting out a laugh. "It was the most amount of shame I've ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you, Jason!?'"

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Jason Kelce has grown close to his brother Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, in recent years.
Source: mega

Jason Kelce has grown close to his brother Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, in recent years.

When the co-hosts questioned who had informed him about the non-alcoholic beer, Jason admitted: "Taylor."

"Because she said Travis had just been doing the same thing, and he's ashamed. I'm like, 'Time out, Travis. There's non-alcoholic beer here!?'" Jason exclaimed. "We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros, thinking they were just something like zero calorie Budweiser."

Emphasizing how he was "so ashamed," Jason quipped: "I just wasted three quarters of my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce Thinks Travis and Taylor Swift 'Match So Well Together'

Image of Jason Kelce appreciated how Taylor Swift described Travis Kelce as a 'human exclamation point' last month.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce appreciated how Taylor Swift described Travis Kelce as a 'human exclamation point' last month.

While Jason is always filled with jokes and light-hearted humor, the former NFL center got serious when gushing over Travis and Taylor's relationship.

Explaining why he got so emotional when the "Love Story" singer was praising Travis during her guest appearance on the siblings' "New Heights" podcast last month, Jason shared: "It's like you're listening to somebody describe your brother, and I think a lot of people... I don't know how to say it, but you're hearing how like she fully understands why Travis is like an incredible human being."

"Like the 'human exclamation point' was like the best way I've ever heard Travis described in my life," Jason noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bussin' With The Boys/YouTube

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Jason reiterated, "I love my brother and I just want him to have like the most fulfilled, best life possible. And such a huge part of that is who you end up marrying, who you end up raising a family with."

"I know the kind of person he is, and I've been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple years. And I just think that they match so well together," he continued. "They are unbelievably supportive of each other and that both of their outlandishly successful worlds."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.