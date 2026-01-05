or
J.D. Vance's Windows Smashed at Ohio Home as Suspect Caught by Secret Service After Terrifying Attack

photo of j.d. vance and wife usha vance with their daughter
Source: mega; WCPO 9/YouTube

A man wielding a hammer was discovered outside of the vice president's Cincinnati, Ohio, home.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

An adult male has been arrested following an incident at Vice President J.D. Vance's Cincinnati, Ohio, residence.

Authorities shared in a statement on Monday, January 5, that 26-year-old William Defoor was "physically detained" by Secret Service agents for allegedly causing "property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with” Vance.

According to the Secret Service, the Vance family was not in Ohio at the time of the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Monday.

The Vance Family Rang in the New Year in Cincinnati

image of Police officers were seen inspecting broken windows at the Vance home.
Source: WCPO 9/YouTube

Police officers were seen inspecting broken windows at the Vance home.

However, Vance seemingly celebrated the New Year in Cincinnati, as the city previously announced on X that the roads surrounding his home would be closed from Monday, December 29, 2025 through Sunday, January 4.

Residents living nearby were forced to go through three security check points just to access their homes.

William Defoor Allegedly Tried to Break Into the Home With a Hammer

image of The vice president was not home at the time of the incident.
Source: WCPO 9/YouTube

The vice president was not home at the time of the incident.

Per a local news outlet, an arrest report revealed Defoor was caught via surveillance footage walking onto Vance's property and vandalizing four windows, as well as a vehicle presumably owned by the vice president, 41.

Law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation told the Associated Press that Defoor was equipped with a hammer and trying to enter the house.

Photographs taken at the scene showed police officers inspecting several broken windows in the early morning hours on Monday.

J.D. Vance

William Defoor May Face Federal Charges

image of William Defoor was allegedly attempting to break in to the Vance home.
Source: mega

William Defoor was allegedly attempting to break in to the Vance home.

Defoor is facing one count of criminal damaging, one count of criminal trespass, one felony count of vandalism and one count of obstructing official business.

Authorities are investigating whether Defoor was targeting Vance or his family.

Per Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, federal charges could be filed against Defoor.

The VP has yet to comment on the situation.

J.D. Vance Could Be the Next U.S. President

image of J.D. Vance is the GOP favorite for the 2028 presidential election.
Source: @ForecasterEnten/X

J.D. Vance is the GOP favorite for the 2028 presidential election.

The vice president's home being vandalized comes as he's emerged as the potential early frontrunner in the 2028 presidential election despite the next campaign cycle still being years away.

In a recent poll, Vance dominated with 51 percent support in New Hampshire, with South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Tulsi Gabbard, the eighth director of national intelligence, trailing far behind.

Additional polling at Emerson College in Boston, Mass., found that Vance pulled in 46 percent support nationwide.

