J.D. Vance's Secret Intervention Exposed: How VP Stopped Elon Musk From Creating His Own Political Party After Feud With Donald Trump
Dec. 29 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance was tasked with making sure Elon Musk didn't revolt and start his own third political party amid his bitter feud with President Donald Trump earlier this year.
According to a report published byThe Washington Post on Monday, December 29, the vice president and his team intervened to prevent the tech tycoon from forming what he was calling the "America Party."
The SpaceX founder, 54, only decided to abandon his plans this summer after Vance, 41, reportedly lobbied MAGA lawmakers to ensure the nomination of Musk ally Jared Isaacman to serve as NASA administrator.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Friendship Fallout
Trump, 79, had angered Musk when he rescinded the nomination of the billionaire astronaut to lead NASA in May.
Musk departed his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) role the same month.
The president and Tesla CEO started to clash in the spring when the latter began openly criticizing the Trump administration's spending proposals.
In June, he condemned the "One, Big Beautiful Bill Act," deeming it a "disgusting abomination" and "political suicide."
Elon Musk Claimed Donald Trump Would've 'Lost the Election' Without Him
The billionaire former Trump advisor also claimed on social media in June that Trump needed him in order to win the White House for a second time.
"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote on X on June 5.
Donald Trump Dubbed Elon Musk a 'Train Wreck'
The POTUS claimed he fired Musk in his own post just hours later.
Lashing out at Musk in another Truth Social rant in July, he wrote, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Have Apparently Reconciled
It appears he is now back in the GOP fold.
Tension seemed to ease with the confirmation of Isaacman, as Musk was seen shaking hands with Trump at the funeral for assassinated far-right activist Charlie Kirk.
The tech mogul also attended a White House dinner with Saudi despot Mohammad bin Salman in November.
Elon Musk Could Back J.D. Vance in 2028
Per the Washington Post's reporting, Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk isn't the only one who could help Vance get elected in 2028, as Musk also may support Vance in a potential run for the Oval Office.