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'Hateful' J.D. Vance’s Joke on 'Gutfeld!' Falls Flat: 'He Isn't Funny'

jd vances gutfeld appearance falls flat
Source: MEGA ; @foxnews/youtube

June 17 2026, Updated 2:16 p.m. ET

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Vice President J.D Vance’s futile attempt at humor fell flat during an interview on Fox News’ Gutfeld!, where he recounted his earlier appearance on The View.

The vice president joked to host Greg Gutfeld that he expected one of the daytime talk show co-host's to deem him a racist.

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Photo of J.D. Vance appeared on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of 'The View.'
Source: @TheView/youtube

J.D. Vance appeared on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of 'The View.'

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Source: @atrupar/x

Critics didn't find J.D. Vance's comment funny.

"I gotta say, I thought that Sunny [Hostin], the woman to my left, was gonna call me a racist, in reality it was Whoopi [Goldberg]." the woman to my right, who called me a racist, so expectations were defied,” he spilled with a smirk.

“Well, you know why Sunny can’t call you a racist? Because, as you know, her ancestors were slave owners,” Gutfeld spat out.

“Look it up,” he told the gasping audience.

While appearing on the PBS genealogy series Finding Your Roots with Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., DNA and historical records revealed Hostin's maternal ancestors, who originated from Galicia, Spain, were slave owners in Puerto Rico.

Vance's cringeworthy chat with Gutfeld went viral.

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J.D. Vance Was Criticized for His Joke

Photo of J.D. Vance mentioned The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin on 'Gutfeld!'.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance mentioned The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin on 'Gutfeld!'.

“J.D. Vance begins his appearance on Gutfeld! by attempting some race humor at Whoopi Goldberg's expense — and it goes over like a fart in church,” wrote independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

“Here's a bent one that literally nobody likes, isn't funny, and has the laugh of nails on a chalkboard,” noted another of Vance’s historic unpopularity.

The veep has recorded one of the lowest approval ratings among modern U.S. vice presidents. His net approval rating plummeted to approximately -18 percent, marking a 21-point drop since he took office in January 2025 and making him the most unpopular vice president at this stage of a term in modern history.

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Photo of J.D. Vance defended Donald Trump on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance defended Donald Trump on 'The View.'

“He had a chance to say this to her face today, but @JDVance is a coward, so he’ll go somewhere else to say it,” noted film director Greg Pomes.

“J.D. Vance is guaranteeing his political career ends with Trump, every time he opens his hateful mouth,” said another.

Despite the comment, the Oscar-winning actress did not call the vice president a racist.

Whoopi Goldberg Called Out J.D. Vance

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg corrected J.D. Vance on 'The View.'
Source: @TheView/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg corrected J.D. Vance on 'The View.'

Goldberg challenged Vance on what she described as the Trump administration's stigmatization of people of color and the removal of Black history in public spaces.

When Vance summarized her argument by claiming she called the administration "anti-minority or anti-Black," Goldberg quickly cut him off to correct him. She stated: "No, I didn't say that!... Don't start any stuff with me, man. Don't get me in trouble.”

Vance acknowledged her correction and admitted he had misinterpreted her actual question.

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