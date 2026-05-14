Greg Gutfeld Torches CNN's 'Scam' Data Guy: 'I Am Tired of Harry Enten!' 

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Fox News’ The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld slammed CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten, who has predicted a midterms "nightmare" for Republicans, explicitly stating, "I am tired of Harry Enten" and labeling the data analyst's work as "all a scam." Gutfeld criticized Enten's recurring television segments focused on "shock" polls, instructing viewers to ignore the data altogether. The conflict erupted over a recent generic congressional ballot poll presented by Enten on CNN, who stated, "It's like a nightmare for the Republicans. The Democrats just keep gaining and gaining and gaining when it comes to the Senate odds."

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Source: THE FIVE/@foxnews/youtube;@cnn/youtube Enten also highlighted data showing the Democratic advantage for the 2026 congressional midterms had shrunk from plus-six points last year to just plus-three points now.

Despite his "nightmare" prediction for Trump and Republicans, Enten also highlighted data showing the Democratic advantage for the 2026 congressional midterms had shrunk from plus-six points last year to just plus-three points now. The CNN data guru then categorized the findings as a "big time reality check for Democrats," concluding that Republicans remain highly competitive ahead of the 2026 race. “I think this poll serves as a big-time reality check for Democrats, and that is it ain’t over yet, especially with the redistricting when we look ahead to the 2026 race for Congress. You would have thought that the Democrats’ lead would expand on the generic congressional ballot. It didn’t happen,” Enten said. “It is within the margin of error. So, despite all of the talk about Donald Trump’s unpopularity, the fact is, Republicans very much remain in the game when it comes to the congressional midterms.”

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Source: MEGA Gutfeld pounced on Enten's doomsday predictions for Republicans.

Gutfeld pounced on Enten's doomsday predictions for Republicans, arguing that public polling misses crucial voter intent because Republicans generally do not talk to pollsters about how they vote, referencing Trump's past upset victories. Fox’s lone liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov brushed off Gutfeld’s frustration with the data reporter, joking that "there is a Harry Enten clip for everything,” noting that the data guru often provides “shiny objects” to both political parties. “I am actually going to agree with Jessica. I am tired of Harry Enten,” said Gutfeld. “First of all, we aren’t babies where a new shiny object can abruptly entrance us, and in this case, it’s always the everyday; it’s a shock poll, and one provides dopamine for Jessica, the next day, a shower of serotonin for Jesse [Watters].”

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Source: THE FIVE/@FoxNews/Youtube Gutfeld lashed out at the CNN star.

Gutfeld added, “It’s all a scam! Don’t listen to it,” he said. “You never know how things are going to turn out because Republicans don’t talk about how they vote. That’s how Trump surprised everybody.” Past public corrections have amplified the ongoing media scrutiny surrounding Enten's reports. Enten and anchor Jake Tapper previously had to publicly correct the POTUS after the president repeatedly and falsely claimed that a CNN poll showed him at a 100 percent approval rating among MAGA voters. The data had actually originated from an NBC News poll.

Source: @foxnews/youtube;MEGA;@CNN/youtube The president’s recent polling across all sources has been abysmal.