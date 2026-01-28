Melania Trump's Movie Disaster: 'Terrible' Low Ticket Sales Force Republicans to Buy Out Screenings for New Documentary
Jan. 28 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's new documentary reportedly hasn't made a dent in the box office.
The first lady's self-titled film, Melania, showcases a look inside of her life in the weeks before her husband Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration in January 2025.
According to a source, Republicans across the nation are feeling compelled to buy out empty theaters in an attempt to boost ticket sales.
Melania Trump's Documentary Is Struggling to Sell Tickets
“This isn’t organic demand,” an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack newsletter. “It’s about optics. Empty theaters look terrible.”
Conservative-leaning groups are reserving seats in cinemas and then giving out ticket stubs to guests at a discount. Another source divulged that tokens are being issued through GOP-affiliated websites instead of movie theater sites.
“They’re struggling to give the tickets away,” an insider claimed. “Some screenings barely sell unless the party steps in.”
According to Shuter, certain locations are asking viewers to give them personal info such as job titles and employers when they reserve seats.
“It feels less like a movie night and more like a loyalty check,” a source joked. “If the GOP didn’t buy the seats, no one would.”
The buyouts apparently have little to do with commemorating Melania, 55, and much more to do with preventing the shock of having empty theaters.
- 'WTF Is This Bull----?': Melania Trump's 'Weird' Documentary Movie Gets Mocked by Critics
- Donald and Melania Trump 'Will Build a Stronger Brand' Together in 2026 Despite Not Having a 'Romantic' Connection, Astrologer Claims
- Melania Trump Says It's 'Important to Have Open Communication' With Husband Donald Trump Despite Him Only Listening to Her 'Sometimes'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Documentary Will Premiere on January 30
The Amazon MGM Studios documentary will premiere at the Kennedy Center on January 29 and then debut nationwide on January 30.
On Wednesday, Melania rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell in honor of her new project.
Donald, 79, gushed over his wife's documentary earlier this month, telling reporters: "I’ve seen pieces of it. It’s incredible…. It’s going to be doing the premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center. It’s a very hard ticket... Everybody wants tickets."
A private viewing party of Melania, which was directed by X-Men filmmaker Brett Ratner, was held at the White House on January 24. While no press was invited, a plethora of figures, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Erika Kirk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, Mike Tyson, MGM Studio head Mike Hopkins, Barron Trump, Tony Robbins and Brett were there.
"For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America," Melania told Fox News in December 2025 about her doc.
The film will be available to watch both in theaters and on Amazon Prime.