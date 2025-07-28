Jeff Bezos 'Obsessed' With Wife Lauren Sánchez's Skimpy Outfits, Source Reveals: 'He Thinks She's a Goddess'

However, Megyn Kelly made it clear she’s not a fan of Sánchez’s.

Kelly called Sánchez a “person determined to marry or date her way into fame” and claimed “something happened to her.”

“She kept wanting to trade up when it came to money, power, and fame, and, not coincidentally, she kept trading up on the plastic surgery,” she elaborated. “She has clearly spent too much time with the Kardashians because she has the weirdly skinny waist that no woman magically develops at 55, the clearly enhanced bottom, the overly enhanced breasts, the very bizarre looking face, and the weirdly puffy lips that look fake and ghoulish. I mean, you look like a Mr. Potato Head. You no longer look human.”

Kelly went on to note “chasing these false gods” makes Sánchez look like a “morphed, unrelatable, plastic version of the beautiful woman who used to be there striving in earnest to make it on her own but, instead, kind of sold out.”