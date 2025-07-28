Jeff Bezos 'Obsessed' With Wife Lauren Sánchez's Skimpy Outfits, Source Reveals: 'He Thinks She's a Goddess'
Jeff Bezos is in awe of his wife, Lauren Sánchez.
According to sources, Bezos, who got married to the former journalist in Venice, Italy, in late June, is “obsessed” with how his wife dresses, especially when she opts to not wear a bra and barely covers her skin.
Jeff Bezos Is 'Not Embarrassed' by Lauren Sánchez's Outfit Choices
“He loves when she turns up the heat,” a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter via his Substack. “The more skin, the better. He thinks she’s a goddess.”
While traveling in Saint-Tropez on their honeymoon, the newlyweds ventured to Le Club 55, where Sánchez opted to wear a sheer black gown with her nipples completely visible. “He’s not embarrassed — he’s thrilled,” a source said of his reaction to her outfits. “He encourages it. He thinks she’s unstoppable. “He’s told people she’s the most confident woman he’s ever met. And that’s s--- to him.”
Lauren Sánchez Is 'Giving' Jeff Bezos 'Everything'
As the couple continues venturing on their honeymoon, it’s likely Sánchez will show some skin, as an insider noted she “knows what he likes.” “And she’s giving him everything,” they added.
Although Sánchez was a former journalist, she's truly come into her own as a media personality and socialite since meeting Bezos. This was never more evident than at her wedding to Bezos, which attracted guests including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Kim Kardashian.
Megyn Kelly Slams Lauren Sánchez
However, Megyn Kelly made it clear she’s not a fan of Sánchez’s.
Kelly called Sánchez a “person determined to marry or date her way into fame” and claimed “something happened to her.”
“She kept wanting to trade up when it came to money, power, and fame, and, not coincidentally, she kept trading up on the plastic surgery,” she elaborated. “She has clearly spent too much time with the Kardashians because she has the weirdly skinny waist that no woman magically develops at 55, the clearly enhanced bottom, the overly enhanced breasts, the very bizarre looking face, and the weirdly puffy lips that look fake and ghoulish. I mean, you look like a Mr. Potato Head. You no longer look human.”
Kelly went on to note “chasing these false gods” makes Sánchez look like a “morphed, unrelatable, plastic version of the beautiful woman who used to be there striving in earnest to make it on her own but, instead, kind of sold out.”
Megyn Kelly Criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Kelly also slammed the couple for having “no actual friends” at their wedding.
“What is the point of inviting all these Hollywood celebrities?” Kelly asked. “It was meant to generate headlines, fawning coverage, and accolades. And nothing better encapsulates that than the fact that the moment they got married, Sánchez wiped her Instagram clean and repopulated it with her Vogue magazine photographs and her new name ‘Lauren Sánchez Bezos.’ Give me a break.”