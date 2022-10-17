Roman Holiday! Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Spotted Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez In Italy

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying a romantic Roman holiday over the weekend, cozying up with his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, while on a lunch date in the Italian capital.

On Saturday, October 15, the pair enjoyed a meal at hotspot Aroma, smooching and sipping glasses of what appeared to be white wine during their steamy trip to the Michelin-star-earning eatery.

The couple kept it casual during their afternoon, with Sanchez sporting a romantic black halter dress and a pair of white sneakers while Bezos donned a blue button-up shirt with dark jeans and white sneakers.