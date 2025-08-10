NEWS Jeff Bezos Offloads $666 Million in Amazon Stock as He Prepares to Unload 25 Million Shares Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos sold $666 million in Amazon stock and plans to sell 25 million more shares. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Jeff Bezos made headlines by selling nearly three million Amazon shares worth an astonishing $665.8 million over two days in July, according to a regulatory filing.

This stock sale is part of a larger strategy Bezos announced earlier this year, which involves unloading up to 25 million shares of the tech giant by May 2026.

Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, Bezos has also sold $736.7 million in stock during the last days of June. Despite these sales, he retains more than 900 million shares valued at nearly $200 billion, solidifying his position as Amazon's largest shareholder and chairman.

The former journalist previously spoke about how she chose her wedding dress. She chose a stunning high-neck lace Dolce & Gabbana frock, which was inspired by what Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat. “It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” she noted. “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”