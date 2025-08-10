Jeff Bezos Offloads $666 Million in Amazon Stock as He Prepares to Unload 25 Million Shares
Jeff Bezos made headlines by selling nearly three million Amazon shares worth an astonishing $665.8 million over two days in July, according to a regulatory filing.
This stock sale is part of a larger strategy Bezos announced earlier this year, which involves unloading up to 25 million shares of the tech giant by May 2026.
Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, Bezos has also sold $736.7 million in stock during the last days of June. Despite these sales, he retains more than 900 million shares valued at nearly $200 billion, solidifying his position as Amazon's largest shareholder and chairman.
This latest move comes on the heels of Bezos' luxurious $50 million wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, where the couple celebrated with a star-studded guest list that included Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, several Kardashians and Leonardo DiCaprio.
The former journalist previously spoke about how she chose her wedding dress. She chose a stunning high-neck lace Dolce & Gabbana frock, which was inspired by what Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.
“It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” she noted. “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”
The brunette beauty also shared how her relationship has only gotten better.
“I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff,” she said. “Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free.”
“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”