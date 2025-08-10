or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeff Bezos
OK LogoNEWS

Jeff Bezos Offloads $666 Million in Amazon Stock as He Prepares to Unload 25 Million Shares

Photos of Jeff Bezos and Amazon logo
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos sold $666 million in Amazon stock and plans to sell 25 million more shares.

Profile Image

Aug. 10 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Bezos made headlines by selling nearly three million Amazon shares worth an astonishing $665.8 million over two days in July, according to a regulatory filing.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Article continues below advertisement

This stock sale is part of a larger strategy Bezos announced earlier this year, which involves unloading up to 25 million shares of the tech giant by May 2026.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Amazon logo
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos plans to sell up to 25 million Amazon shares by May 2026 as part of a broader strategy.

Article continues below advertisement

Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, Bezos has also sold $736.7 million in stock during the last days of June. Despite these sales, he retains more than 900 million shares valued at nearly $200 billion, solidifying his position as Amazon's largest shareholder and chairman.

MORE ON:
Jeff Bezos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos sold $736.7 million in Amazon stock in late June after stepping down as CEO in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

This latest move comes on the heels of Bezos' luxurious $50 million wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, where the couple celebrated with a star-studded guest list that included Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, several Kardashians and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeff and Lauren Bezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

Jeff Bezos held a lavish $50 million wedding with Lauren Sánchez in Venice.

Article continues below advertisement

The former journalist previously spoke about how she chose her wedding dress. She chose a stunning high-neck lace Dolce & Gabbana frock, which was inspired by what Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” she noted. “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”

The brunette beauty also shared how her relationship has only gotten better.

“I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff,” she said. “Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free.”

“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.