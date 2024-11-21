Jeff Bridges Says Battling Cancer Was 'Wonderful in a Way' Because It 'Exacerbated' His Love for 'Being Alive'
Jeff Bridges feels more grateful for life than ever three years after revealing he was in remission.
The 74-year-old walked the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 20, where he opened up about his health after revealing in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.
"I'm feeling good. Glad to have that in the rearview mirror," Bridges told a news publication at the event, where he presented the Entertainer of the Year award to Morgan Wallen — who was not in attendance.
"Funny to say it but it was wonderful in a way," he admitted. "You’re given gifts during times like that, that you can only get when you’re going through times like that. It exacerbates all the love that you feel for being alive and all the people that you love, your family. And then you get all that [love] coming back."
The Big Lebowski actor noted: "It’s some strong stuff."
Bridges' update comes roughly four years after he announced on X (then-named Twitter) that he was receiving treatment for a lymphoma diagnosis in October 2020.
"As the Dude would say.. New S--- has come to light," The Old Man star explained at the time regarding his "serious" illness. "I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."
Bridges checked in with fans shortly after, uploading a photo of himself in the hospital room to Instagram alongside the caption: "I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love."
"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time. I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus," he declared. "This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing, if I have s— to share, now’s the time."
In September 2021, while battling cancer, Bridges also revealed he was suffering from an intense case of COVID-19.
"Lots has gone down since my last installment," he mentioned at the time via a handwritten note shared to his website. "My cancer is in remission — the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble."
"Covid kicked my a-- pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now," he mentioned at the time. "I heard that the vaccine can help folks with [long-term COVID]. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement."
