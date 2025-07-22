Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Mark Demands Steve Bannon Release His Unseen Footage of Late Pedophile: 'Let Me See the Videotapes'

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, demanded Steve Bannon hand over 15 hours of unseen footage of his sibling captured during the late pedophile's final years of life.

During a recent interview, Mark ordered Steve — a former adviser to President Donald Trump — to allow him to view videos from a never-released documentary the New York Post ran a trailer for in 2021.

In the teaser, Steve could be seen on-camera asking the disgraced financier questions about "all of the depravity you’ve done against young women."