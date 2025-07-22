Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Mark Demands Steve Bannon Release His Unseen Footage of Late Pedophile: 'Let Me See the Videotapes'
Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, demanded Steve Bannon hand over 15 hours of unseen footage of his sibling captured during the late pedophile's final years of life.
During a recent interview, Mark ordered Steve — a former adviser to President Donald Trump — to allow him to view videos from a never-released documentary the New York Post ran a trailer for in 2021.
In the teaser, Steve could be seen on-camera asking the disgraced financier questions about "all of the depravity you’ve done against young women."
Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Mark Begs to See Unreleased Tapes of Late Pedophile
"Let me see the videotapes. He’s my brother," Mark begged while speaking with NBC News on Friday, July 18.
Jeffrey's brother explained how the former White House Chief Strategist worked with the convicted s-- offender following the Miami Herald's bombshell 2018 exposé revealing alleged abuse victims' experiences with the criminal.
Steve taped his interview with Jeffrey prior to the New York City native's 2019 arrest for s-- trafficking.
Jeffrey later died by suicide in prison in August 2019 while awaiting his federal trafficking trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
"He told me he has like 15 or 16 hours of videotape of Jeff. He was trying to help Jeff rehabilitate his reputation," Mark admitted, claiming he met with Steve in NYC shortly after his brother killed himself behind bars.
"They spent a lot of time together," Mark said of Steve and Jeffrey. "When I met with Bannon, he said he wanted to put a documentary or something together. He was trying to raise some money for it."
Mark noted he hasn't heard from the right-wing media executive since then.
Steve Bannon to Release Unseen Jeffrey Epstein Interview by Next Year
During a live taping of his podcast on July 12, Steve promised he was going to put out parts of the footage by the beginning of 2026.
"We’re going to release the film, the five-part series, next year — early next year," he claimed after being asked about the documentary's fate.
"You’re going to have to name names, and you’re going to have to understand how the elites of the world but also the intelligence services are inextricably linked in the Epstein story," he hinted. "That’s the key."
Steve admitted to The New York Times in 2021 that he had more than 15 hours of recordings from his interviews with Jeffrey.
At the time, the political strategist explained the documentary was meant to showcase how Jeffrey's "perversions and depravity toward young women were part of a life that was systematically supported, encouraged and rewarded by a global establishment that dined off his money and his influence."