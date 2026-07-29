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Jeffrey Epstein attempted to exploit an LGBTQ marriage route in order to help his former girlfriend stay in the country. According to reports, the dead s-- offender once exchanged emails with his partner Dr. Karyna Shuliak, where they discussed her finding a woman to tie the knot with so she could receive her green card.

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Jeffrey Epstein Sent Dr. Karyna Shuliak an Email About the Marriage in 2013

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein wanted his girlfriend Dr. Karyna Shuliak to marry a woman back in 2013 so she could legally stay in the U.S.

“I think it's time you found an american girlfriend,” Epstein wrote in an email sent back in March 2013. "Same s-- marriage will be the fastes [sic] way to green card. by far.” At the time, same s-- marriage was legalized in New York, however, it was not legitimized federally until June 2015.

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Dr. Karyna Shuliak Was on a Student Visa While Living in the U.S.

Source: Department of Justice Dr. Karyna Shuliak married an anonymous woman in October 2013 to get her green card.

Shuliak, 37, hailed from Belarus, and Epstein reportedly helped her win a spot at Columbia University to study dentistry, but her student visa expired in 2010. According to reports, one of the financier's victims was picked to be Shuliak’s wife, and the two women were married in October 2013. As a result, she was able to remain in the U.S. and ultimately became a citizen in 2018. The doctor and her spouse divorced a year later, with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform report claiming her partner was “forced” into the marriage by Epstein. According to the report, the anonymous women was “shocked to learn after the ceremony that Karyna’s deportation hearing was going to happen just a few days later." The marriage was portrayed as “illusory,” and the committee stated it was arranged to give “Shuliak a legal basis to continue residing in the United States.”

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in August 2019.

Shuliak was the last person Epstein called before he committed suicide in prison on August 10, 2019. The s-- trafficker and the dentist first crossed paths in 2011 when they were introduced by a woman who allegedly found other victims for him.

Dr. Karyna Shuliak Is Set to Inherit $100 Million From Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein bequeathed several riches to Dr. Karyna Shuliak in his will.