Donald Trump Called Wife Melania 'a Hot Piece of A--' 1 Day After He Won 2016 Election, New Epstein Files Claim

In the new set of released Jeffrey Epstein files, Donald Trump allegedly made an inappropriate remark about wife Melania Trump in an email. The dead pedophile allegedly wrote a message to an anonymous person about the president, 79, on November 9, 2016 — the day after he won the election against Hillary Clinton.

Melania and Donald Trump Met in the Late '90s

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump married in 2005.

"I simply cannot believe this victory. No one called it, we all thought she'd win," Jeffrey began. "I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying, 'Wow, what a hot piece of a--,'" the s-- trafficker penned. Melania and Donald met in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party. They married in January 2005 and share son Barron.

Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell Corresponded in 2002

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump exchanged emails in 2002.

The new file dump also includes a letter Melania, 55, wrote to Jeffrey's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell. The message, which was about the two women hanging out together in New York City, was dated October 23, 2002. Melania's email to Ghislaine, 64, also included the first lady praising a New York Magazine article that mentioned Jeffrey.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell called Melania Trump 'sweet pea.'

“Dear GI How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture,” Melania penned at the time. “I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania.” “Sweet pea – thanks for your message. Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though,” Ghislaine replied back.

