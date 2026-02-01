or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Called Wife Melania 'a Hot Piece of A--' 1 Day After He Won 2016 Election, New Epstein Files Claim

image split of Donald trump Melania trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald allegedly called his wife a ‘hot piece of a—,’ according to new docs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the new set of released Jeffrey Epstein files, Donald Trump allegedly made an inappropriate remark about wife Melania Trump in an email.

The dead pedophile allegedly wrote a message to an anonymous person about the president, 79, on November 9, 2016 — the day after he won the election against Hillary Clinton.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania and Donald Trump Met in the Late '90s

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald trump and Melania trump
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump married in 2005.

"I simply cannot believe this victory. No one called it, we all thought she'd win," Jeffrey began.

"I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying, 'Wow, what a hot piece of a--,'" the s-- trafficker penned.

Melania and Donald met in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party. They married in January 2005 and share son Barron.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell Corresponded in 2002

image of Jeffrey Epstein and ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump exchanged emails in 2002.

The new file dump also includes a letter Melania, 55, wrote to Jeffrey's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The message, which was about the two women hanging out together in New York City, was dated October 23, 2002. Melania's email to Ghislaine, 64, also included the first lady praising a New York Magazine article that mentioned Jeffrey.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jeffrey Epstein and ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell called Melania Trump 'sweet pea.'

“Dear GI How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture,” Melania penned at the time. “I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania.”

“Sweet pea – thanks for your message. Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though,” Ghislaine replied back.

New Photos Showing Ex-Prince Andrew Were Also Released

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew has been seen in the Epstein files.

The Department of Justice released about three million pages of docs related to Jeffrey and his associates.

One photo that was published included ex-Prince Andrew kneeling on the floor on his hands and knees over a clothed woman.

Another file featured the disgraced former royal, 65, inviting Jeffrey over to Buckingham Palace in 2010 via email. Jeffrey wanted to bring women to the meeting "to add some life."

The ex-Duke of York had offered up the royal residence so the two men could have "lots of privacy."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.