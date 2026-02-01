Donald Trump Called Wife Melania 'a Hot Piece of A--' 1 Day After He Won 2016 Election, New Epstein Files Claim
Feb. 1 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
In the new set of released Jeffrey Epstein files, Donald Trump allegedly made an inappropriate remark about wife Melania Trump in an email.
The dead pedophile allegedly wrote a message to an anonymous person about the president, 79, on November 9, 2016 — the day after he won the election against Hillary Clinton.
Melania and Donald Trump Met in the Late '90s
"I simply cannot believe this victory. No one called it, we all thought she'd win," Jeffrey began.
"I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying, 'Wow, what a hot piece of a--,'" the s-- trafficker penned.
Melania and Donald met in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party. They married in January 2005 and share son Barron.
Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell Corresponded in 2002
The new file dump also includes a letter Melania, 55, wrote to Jeffrey's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The message, which was about the two women hanging out together in New York City, was dated October 23, 2002. Melania's email to Ghislaine, 64, also included the first lady praising a New York Magazine article that mentioned Jeffrey.
- Melania Trump's 'Love' Letter to Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed in Latest Batch of Jeffrey Epstein Files
- Inside Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Mansion: Late Pedophile Had Framed Photo of Him and Old Pal Donald Trump on Display
- Donald Trump Pictured With Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 — the Same Year President Claims He Kicked Late Pedophile Out of His Club: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Dear GI How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture,” Melania penned at the time. “I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania.”
“Sweet pea – thanks for your message. Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though,” Ghislaine replied back.
New Photos Showing Ex-Prince Andrew Were Also Released
The Department of Justice released about three million pages of docs related to Jeffrey and his associates.
One photo that was published included ex-Prince Andrew kneeling on the floor on his hands and knees over a clothed woman.
Another file featured the disgraced former royal, 65, inviting Jeffrey over to Buckingham Palace in 2010 via email. Jeffrey wanted to bring women to the meeting "to add some life."
The ex-Duke of York had offered up the royal residence so the two men could have "lots of privacy."