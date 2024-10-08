Melania Trump Reveals Donald Trump First Asked for Her Number While He Was With an 'Attractive Blonde' Date in New Memoir
Melania Trump detailed meeting her husband, Donald, for the first time while he with an "attractive blonde" date in her newly-released memoir.
The mother-of-one explained she crossed paths with the businessman, now 78, at a 1998 Fashion Week party. While the young model recognized the future president's name, she said she wasn't fully sure who he was or what he was known for at the time.
"His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation," she wrote in an excerpt of Melania. "He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels."
"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," the 54-year-old explained. "There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intense focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world."
She called their chat a "refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk" and said she was immediately "drawn to his magnetic energy."
Melania revealed that she didn't expect the conversation to go beyond "mere pleasantries" since he was with a "beautiful date" that night, but when the other woman left them for a moment, he surprised her by asking for her phone number.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Melania "politely declined" giving him her contact information, but recalled telling him that she would like to take his number instead.
Donald responded, "I’ll give you my number if you promise to call me,’” she penned.
"With a hand gesture, Donald called over his bodyguard," Melania continued in the excerpt. "His big shoulders leaned in as he listened to him, before discreetly writing a note on a sleek business card. Donald took the card and handed it to me."
Melania and Donald sparked a romance shortly after that and tied the knot in 2005. They share one son, 18-year-old Barron Trump, who was born the following year.
However, their marriage has been marred by rumors of infidelity. As OK! previously reported, adult film star Stormy Daniels claimed she had a sexual encounter with the ex-prez in 2006 after they met at a celebrity golf tournament.
Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal also stated that she had a roughly one-year affair with Donald around that same time.